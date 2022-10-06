October 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Scott Franklin wants federal grants in reach for small governments
Scott Franklin.

Jacob OglesOctober 6, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Black Republicans continue outcry over ad targeting Corey Simon

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

With POTUS non-endorsement endorsement of Ron DeSantis, the race for Florida Governor is over

HeadlinesHurricane Response

Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties

franklin ad
He wants a simplified grant process for communities of 50,000 or less.

Small governments often bear the greatest need for financial assistance, a fact exacerbated as communities clean up after Hurricane Ian. But those governments also have the smallest staff sizes and less resources to commit to grant applicants.

U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin wants that changed. The Lakeland Republican just filed legislation in Congress, the Simplifying Grants Act, that could make it easier for local governments serving less than 50,000 people to seek federal support.

He’s filing the bill in the House Friday.

“Federal grants are funded by all taxpayers, but larger cities receive a disproportionate share because of their size advantages,” Franklin said. “Smaller, often rural counties pay taxes, too, and deserve a fair shot at obtaining these funds. The Simplifying Grants Act will not only streamline the grant process for disaster relief, but also put rural communities on a more level playing field.”

Franklin started his political career at the local level, as a Lakeland City Commissioner. While that city of 110,000 would not be impacted by the bill, several others in Polk County would.

And if you look at the makeup of Florida’s 18th Congressional District, where Franklin is seeking re-election following Florida’s redistricting process, the Congressman’s jurisdiction in the next Congress will include many small counties in the Florida Heartland.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami Republican, filed similar legislation (S 4799) in the Senate in September. But the issue carries particular relevance now. A number of counties in Florida’s Heartland were in the storm path for Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Cayo Costa last week.

Of the 19 counties declared major disaster areas afterward, two have populations of less than 50,000 — DeSoto and Hardee counties. But numerous municipal jurisdictions in the state would benefit as well.

At least 30 other members of the House will be originating sponsors on the legislation, according to Franklin’s Office. That includes Florida delegation members Bill Posey, a Rockledge Republican, and John Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican.

Other co-sponsors include: U.S. Reps. Robert AderholtStephanie Bice, John CarterMichael Cloud, Tom Cole, Morgan GriffithGlenn GrothmanMichael GuestYvette Herrell, Clay HigginsDavid Joyce, Jake LaTurnerJulia Letlow, Frank LucasNancy MaceTracey Mann, Michael McCaul, Dan Meuser, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, John Moolenaar, Jay Obernolte, Steven Palazzo, Harold Rogers, Mike SimpsonElise Stefanik, Tom Tiffany and David Valadao.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWith POTUS non-endorsement endorsement of Ron DeSantis, the race for Florida Governor is over

nextBlack Republicans continue outcry over ad targeting Corey Simon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

With POTUS non-endorsement endorsement of Ron DeSantis, the race for Florida Governor is over

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more