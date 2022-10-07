Here’s how Farm Share is stepping up for Hurricane Ian relief

Farm Share has donated 1.76 million pounds of food, water, blankets, cleaning supplies and general disaster relief aid to those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida, the group announced.

The donations took 38 semi-trucks and 12 box trucks to distribute, to put that scale into perspective.

“I am proud of my teams’ willingness to put in long hours and work through the weekends to make sure those persons affected by Hurricane Ian have what they need to survive and recover,” Farm Share CEO Stephen Shelley said. “We will continue our relief efforts for as long as it is needed and the resources are available to respond.”

Farm Share is one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest independent food bank.

The organization has provided relief to those in Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee, Orange, Flagler, Union and Monroe counties.

In addition to relief efforts, the nonprofit organization is continuing its normal operations at statewide warehouses to ensure all agencies and food-insecure individuals continue to have access to proper resources.

Farm Share plans to continue hurricane relief operations as long as it is needed, they said in the announcement.

Farm Share is a 501(c)(3) organization that partners with nearly 2,000 food pantries, churches, schools and other nonprofits throughout Florida to distribute food to those in need.

Since its inception, the organization has distributed more than 751 pounds of food valued at nearly $2 billion. Each year, Farm Share distributes more than 100 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 83 million meals.