October 7, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Republicans overtake Democrats in voter registration in yet another county

Anne GeggisOctober 7, 20225min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesHurricane Ian

Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate, national insurance group warn Ian survivors of fraud

HeadlinesHurricane ResponseSW Florida

Hurricane Ian leads Allegiant to delay Fort Myers resort opening

HeadlinesHurricane ResponseSW Florida

Hurricane Ian floods leave mess, insurance questions behind

Democrats vs republicans are facing off in a ideological duel on the american flag. In American politics US parties are represented by either the democrat donkey or republican elephant
Is this another sign of Republicans' state dominance?

Every victory counts, and the Republican Party of Florida has another notch on its belt: Hamilton County, population 14,397, has flipped from blue to red.

The Hamilton County Supervisor of Elections Office shows that 3,302 Republicans in the county, which lies along the Georgia border between Madison and Baker counties, now outnumber Democrats by four people.

“Congratulations to the Hamilton County Republican Party for flipping from Democrat to Republican,” said Evan Power, Leon County Republican Party Chairman and Florida Republican Chair of Chairs.

This is the fifth county and the third North Florida County where his party has been able to gain a numerical advantage, he said.

“We would not be here without the great leadership of (Gov. Ron DeSantis) and his commitment of resources into voter registration,” Power said, naming Hendry, Franklin, Jackson and Pinellas counties as the new links in the Republicans’ state dominance.

But Rhett Bullard, the state committeeman for the Hamilton County Democratic Executive Committee, said he’s not worried that this is some bellwether.  

Vote totals there showed 65% of Hamilton voters cast their ballot for President Donald Trump and 34% went for President Joe Biden. It’s been happening that way for a few cycles, Bullard said.

“They’re just shaving off some Democrats who were voting Republican anyway,” Bullard said. “If anything, it saves us money — we won’t have to communicate with people who weren’t voting for us in the first place.”

“Thank them for us,” Bullard added.

Much has been made of the new numerical advantage Republicans gained in 2021. The latest data shows Republicans’ total voter registration numbers grew by 2% since then, while Democrats lost 2.3% of its official membership, state numbers show. “Democrats bungling has ‘swing state’ status in jeopardy,” read one Orlando Sentinel commentary last year. One Democratic Party finance guy this summer told POLITICO that the return on investment in Florida is not a good one.

But Bullard dismisses such talk, Florida is still very much in play, he insists.

“There’s a large group of people out there who are neither identifying as Democrat or Republican,” Bullard said. “The polling wouldn’t be so close when you have Republicans outspending Democrats ten to one yet only winning by 1 or 2 points.”

Those with no party affiliation increased in number by 2.9%, state numbers show, although the majority of voters still identify as Republican or Democrat.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHurricane Ian leads Allegiant to delay Fort Myers resort opening

nextFlorida Insurance Consumer Advocate, national insurance group warn Ian survivors of fraud

One comment

  • Joe Corsin

    October 7, 2022 at 1:13 pm

    When all these Trump blue hairs are dead..it’s gonna be a blue state forever.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

With POTUS non-endorsement endorsement of Ron DeSantis, the race for Florida Governor is over

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more