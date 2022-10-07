October 7, 2022
Bob Lotane shutters Our Tallahassee, eyes new media venture

BobLotane ART
Our Tallahassee boasted as a ‘progressive’ outlet and was critical of Mayor John Dailey.

Our Tallahassee, a capital city political news site, is closing down to launch a new product on Tallahassee politics.

The site, a progressive media outlet that often sides with City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter and opposes Mayor John Dailey, launched in the summer of 2021. But now, the publisher is looking to launch “Tallahassee Politics: Analysis, Opinion, News,” which will take input “from across the political spectrum.”

Currently there is no timeline for launching the new site.

In a statement, Publisher and former City Commission candidate Bob Lotane said he has been thinking about moving into the new venture for a while. He said the Our Tallahassee LLC filing is expiring, so he took the opportunity to make a change.

“We weren’t sure if we would last six days or six weeks, and we’ve lasted well over a year,” Lotane said. “We have broken numerous stories, held public and elected officials up to scrutiny and added to the lively political debate in a very political city.”

Among Our Tallahassee’s notable reports was a story on Dailey’s re-election campaign receiving $23,050 from donors connected to FSU in January.

Both City Hall and Blueprint have been targets for Our Tallahassee. Dailey has accused the site of “spreading lies to try to smear me, the city and the good work we’re doing,” according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Per Our Tallahassee’s “About US” section, the website strives to bring “progressive perspective to Tallahassee news.”

The site’s sole paid staffer, Max Herrle, will continue his consulting work. He is also working to launch a TV product separate from the Our Tallahassee brand.

Lotane said he was initially involved in discussions about the TV project.

“I used to love to do TV, but, mercifully for the viewers, those days are gone,” Lotane said. “Max is an incredible talent, has done spectacular work, and I can’t wait to see his new offering.”

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey

