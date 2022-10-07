Charlie Crist asks supporters for their ‘personal abortion story’

The gubernatorial campaign of Charlie Crist continues to solicit its supporters’ stories, and the latest are the most personal yet.

A new online tool rolled out Friday on the NGP VAN platform allows Crist supporters to “share stories about how Ron DeSantis’ extreme abortion ban, which includes no exceptions for rape or incest, would impact their freedom to make decisions about their own health.”

There is no donation solicitation, but there is a mailing list sign up, with the “optional” choice to “share” a “story of reproductive freedom.”

“Ron DeSantis’ abortion ban does not include an exception for rape or incest and he does not have the guts to tell us why,” Crist said. “He does not want to be held accountable, so we will make it impossible for him to ignore the voices of Floridians whose freedoms are impacted by his cruel ban.”

“Whether sharing how their own personal abortion story would have been different if his ban had been in place or their fears of how the ban may change their decision-making going forward, the Reproductive Freedom story tool will help force DeSantis to confront head-on the impact his ban is having on Florida women,” the Crist campaign contended.

Expect a Choice Day of Action Oct. 11 where the campaign “will mobilize across the state and various social media platforms.” Details will follow on that.

The online tool follows on paid media support from both the Crist campaign and allies, hammering home objections to the state’s new law banning abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape and incest.

The Florida Planned Parenthood PAC is spending “six figures” on a digital buy, which will be seen on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Google in both English and Spanish. The message: a vote for Crist is a vote to “keep our health care decisions ours.”

The Planned Parenthood PAC buy is the second spot highlighting Crist’s abortion position in recent days.

“I trust the women of Florida, and you can trust me,” Crist asserted in a $1.4 million statewide ad buy that ties abortion and homeowners insurance together. Insurance was the second topic in recent days about which Crist wanted supporters’ stories.