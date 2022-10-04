Charlie Crist ads resume running statewide with big bet on insurance, abortion

Democrat Charlie Crist’s campaign is betting big that Florida women are sick of both abortion restrictions and the high cost of property insurance under Gov. Ron DeSantis.

That’s one takeaway from the new ad “Lower Costs,” which combines messaging on two issues not typically combined in one commercial.

The 30-second spot is part of what the Crist campaign will be a statewide ad buy amounting to $1.4 million, a large spend that sees Crist formally resume statewide ad buys after a pause of spots in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian.

“I trust the women of Florida, and you can trust me,” Crist asserted.

The ad begins with an assertion that DeSantis “wants to strip away your right to an abortion, even for victims of rape and incest,” before pivoting to homeowners insurance.

“He’s why home insurance rates skyrocketed,” Crist contended. “And he raised taxes on Floridians by $1 billion.”

As the music changed, Crist presented himself as a contrast.

“When I was your Governor, we reduced insurance rates by 10%, and cut property taxes by over a billion dollars.”

Crist vows in the ad to “defend your freedom to choose, take on the big insurance companies, and lower costs for you.”

“Ron DeSantis won’t do it, but I will,” Crist said in closing.

The ad’s synthesis of homeowners insurance with a hot-button social issue serves as a functional reboot of campaign messaging paused by the storm.

The pro-abortion rights argument was litigated not just in English but also in Spanish by the Crist campaign last month, with the candidate and his running mate Karla Hernández making campaign stops hammering DeSantis for abortion restrictions.

The state now bans abortion after the 15th week of gestation with no exceptions for rape or incest, a drastic change from prior permission for abortions until the 24th week of pregnancy.

Before Hurricane Ian, Crist had already said DeSantis was the “worst property insurance Governor in Florida history,” and he also has doubled down on that messaging in the wake of the storm, seeking testimonials from people suffering under the current system.