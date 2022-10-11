Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign to pull out all the stops with abortion rights message

Democrat Charlie Crist’s campaign for Governor has been outmatched in fundraising, is decidedly underwater in the polls and met with a Cat 4 storm that’s scrambled his itinerary and drowned out his message.
So, with 29 days before Election Day to counter photos of Republican rival Gov. Ron DeSantis delivering the state’s aid to desperate Hurricane Ian victims, his campaign has turned to an issue national political trends show is a clear winner for Democrats: preserving abortion rights.
The Crist campaign is calling Tuesday “Choice Day of Action,” featuring a new TV commercial on the topic, 26 new billboards statewide and seven events with Democratic heavy-hitters and abortion rights advocates such as U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and others.
Continued access to abortion is not directly on the ballot in November, but Crist’s campaign is pulling out all the stops beginning Tuesday to ensure voters know the Governor has pledged to “expand pro-life protections.” DeSantis made that pledge after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade, a ruling that now allows states to ban abortion entirely. That followed Republican-backed state legislation passed this year banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy without exceptions for those impregnated through rape or incest — the biggest limit on abortion rights in the state since the procedure became constitutionally protected 49 years ago.
Undoubtedly, the campaign is hoping for a phenomenon like the one in Kansas that shocked prognosticators. A ballot question asking voters to amend the state constitution to remove protections for abortion access drew record Primary Election turnout and went down in a landslide defeat.
Other events Crist campaign officials say are slated for Tuesday:
— Crist’s appearance with Planned Parenthood officials in West Palm Beach
— Crist’s attendance at an event, Latinas for Choice, in Miami alongside Lt. Governor Nominee Karla Hernández
— Grassroots event in Jacksonville featuring Jacksonville mayoral candidate Donna Deegan and Duval Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton
— A phonebank with Democratic State Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, joined by local leaders and community residents in Lake Mary
— A news conference in Pinellas County with U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, St. Petersburg City Councilwoman Deborah Figgs-Sanders and Eunic Ortiz, a candidate for state Senate
DeSantis has not been specific on how he would “expand pro-life protections” as he said he would, but polls show limiting abortion rights does not have broad appeal. And banning abortion without allowing exceptions for rape and incest victims is even more unpopular.
Crist’s campaign is apparently trying to turn up the pressure on DeSantis to explain what “pro-life protections” he plans to expand and how it would affect those who become pregnant.
A $1.3 million ad buy for the Crist campaign will also debut Tuesday, featuring nurses and nurse practitioners talking about how they’ve had to help their pregnant patients and how a politician wouldn’t fit into those personal decisions, officials with the Crist campaign said.
6 comments
Charlie Crist
October 11, 2022 at 7:38 am
Just remember hurricane Ron, the DeSantis Virus, and all the racism and support for Trump when you go to the polls. Vote for me. Together we can quell the fascist melee, the Christian fascist terrorists, and the anti-government bombers here in Florida.
Impeach Biden
October 11, 2022 at 7:48 am
When you have absolutely nothing else you can run on, this is what you do.
Can’t run on fuel prices
Can’t run on inflation
Can’t run on crime
Can’t run on defund the police
Can’t run on Southern Border Chaos
Can’t run on depleting the Petroleum reserves.
The rout is coming Charlie.
Charlie Crist
October 11, 2022 at 8:17 am
👆 This communist wants government intervention in the free market so he can afford cheap stuff! Not governments fault you can’t afford stuff buddy…”Go out and get a better education and a better job.” – Rick Scott 😆🖕
Impeach Biden
October 11, 2022 at 8:23 am
Just imagine if this chaos of inflation, fuel prices, and everything else I listed above was under the watch of a Republican administration, Charlie and his alias team would be screaming. Funny how you spin things Charlie. You’ve been spinning for so long, you are probably getting dizzy.🤣
Tom
October 11, 2022 at 8:26 am
Desperation time for chameleon.
I’m pro life, no I’m pro choice , no I’m really personally pro choice.
Vote for me, I am a male prostitute. I have 5 positions on every issue,
I am a classic demagogue, I believe in everything, I have no conviction. That’s why I am the chameleon. Crisp is the meaning of chameleon. Disgraceful.
tom palmer
October 11, 2022 at 8:55 am
It does seem like a lack of imagination.