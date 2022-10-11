Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign to pull out all the stops with abortion rights message

Democrat Charlie Crist’s campaign for Governor has been outmatched in fundraising, is decidedly underwater in the polls and met with a Cat 4 storm that’s scrambled his itinerary and drowned out his message.

So, with 29 days before Election Day to counter photos of Republican rival Gov. Ron DeSantis delivering the state’s aid to desperate Hurricane Ian victims, his campaign has turned to an issue national political trends show is a clear winner for Democrats: preserving abortion rights.

The Crist campaign is calling Tuesday “Choice Day of Action,” featuring a new TV commercial on the topic, 26 new billboards statewide and seven events with Democratic heavy-hitters and abortion rights advocates such as U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and others.

Continued access to abortion is not directly on the ballot in November, but Crist’s campaign is pulling out all the stops beginning Tuesday to ensure voters know the Governor has pledged to “expand pro-life protections.” DeSantis made that pledge after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade, a ruling that now allows states to ban abortion entirely. That followed Republican-backed state legislation passed this year banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy without exceptions for those impregnated through rape or incest — the biggest limit on abortion rights in the state since the procedure became constitutionally protected 49 years ago.

Undoubtedly, the campaign is hoping for a phenomenon like the one in Kansas that shocked prognosticators. A ballot question asking voters to amend the state constitution to remove protections for abortion access drew record Primary Election turnout and went down in a landslide defeat.

Other events Crist campaign officials say are slated for Tuesday:

— Crist’s appearance with Planned Parenthood officials in West Palm Beach

— Crist’s attendance at an event, Latinas for Choice, in Miami alongside Lt. Governor Nominee Karla Hernández

— Grassroots event in Jacksonville featuring Jacksonville mayoral candidate Donna Deegan and Duval Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton

— A phonebank with Democratic State Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, joined by local leaders and community residents in Lake Mary

— A news conference in Pinellas County with U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, St. Petersburg City Councilwoman Deborah Figgs-Sanders and Eunic Ortiz, a candidate for state Senate

DeSantis has not been specific on how he would “expand pro-life protections” as he said he would, but polls show limiting abortion rights does not have broad appeal. And banning abortion without allowing exceptions for rape and incest victims is even more unpopular.

Crist’s campaign is apparently trying to turn up the pressure on DeSantis to explain what “pro-life protections” he plans to expand and how it would affect those who become pregnant.

A $1.3 million ad buy for the Crist campaign will also debut Tuesday, featuring nurses and nurse practitioners talking about how they’ve had to help their pregnant patients and how a politician wouldn’t fit into those personal decisions, officials with the Crist campaign said.