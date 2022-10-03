New poll shows Ron DeSantis with 8-point lead on Charlie Crist

A Siena College Research Institute poll is showing Gov. Ron DeSantis with an 8-point lead on Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.

The new survey, commissioned for Spectrum News, shows the Republican incumbent just shy of majority support. He’s leading with 49% support, while Crist earned 41%. Moreover, the poll shows 54% of self-described independents and other voters with a favorable view of the Governor, while the Democrat sits underwater with that group.

The poll was taken Sept. 18 to 25, days before Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state and largely reshaped the news and political landscape. Pollsters report a 4.5-percentage-point margin of error which, when applied to each candidate’s share, still shows Crist within range of winning. Pollsters surveyed 669 voters by phone and weighted the results based on 2020 election turnout.

But the pollsters say it’s clear DeSantis holds the advantage just over a month out from the Nov. 8 General Election. It’s not just the numbers in the head-to-head. DeSantis remains popular with voters who don’t describe themselves as loyal to a party, and Crist sits underwater with those voters.

“DeSantis has the support of 95% of Republicans and a majority, 52%, of independents while Crist is the preference for 90% of Democrats but only 34% of independents,” said Don Levy, Siena College Research Institute’s Director.

“Additionally, DeSantis has a solid 50-43% favorability rating, including being viewed favorably by a majority of independents, compared to Crist’s 34-39% favorability rating, with more than a quarter of the electorate not having an opinion about him including 20% of Democrats.”

Different demographic groups show varying preferences on candidates and issues.

“There is a gender gap. By 24 points men support DeSantis, 57-33%, while a plurality of women, 48-42%, support Crist,” Levy said. “DeSantis leads Crist in every region of the state except the southeast. Crist has a huge lead among Black voters 74-8%. However, white voters back DeSantis 57-37%.”

Economic issues, meanwhile, remain the priority for voters polled. About 58% of all those polled listed that as the most important issue that will determine their vote in November, including 60% of independent and other voters.

But other issues did make a showing. About 27% listed “threats to democracy” as the most important issue, including 38% of Democrats, 19% of Republicans and 28% of independents. About 23%, including 42% of Republicans, listed immigration. About 21%, including 36% of Democrats, listed abortion.