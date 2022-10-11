Poll: Anna Paulina Luna, Eric Lynn tied in CD 13

Republican Anna Paulina Luna and Democrat Eric Lynn are locked in a tie for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, according to polling by David Binder Research released Monday.

Both candidates garnered 47% support in the survey of voters in the open district, with 42% of voters each indication their voting choice was definitive, 4% of each’s supporters saying they may yet change their minds and 1% each saying they were leaning toward their preferred candidate.

While no one has a lead in the latest poll and results are clearly within the margin of error, trends show good news for Lynn as he battles in what is now, following redistricting a red district. Lynn has gained two percentage points since August, when he posted just 45% support in a survey by the same pollster. Meanwhile, Luna lost some support, going from 48% support in August to 47% this month.

Lynn hasn’t led Luna since the David Binder Research poll in June, when he claimed 45% support to her 43%, though both candidates’ have improved among decided or leaning voters since then.

Lynn also appears to have momentum among independents, with 48% backing compared to Luna’s 43%. Lynn is running on a moderate platform, while Luna has stuck to hard conservative, pro-former President Donald Trump messaging.

Partisan voters, in the latest poll, are also showing stronger support for Lynn than Luna, with 83% of Democrats backing him compared to 81% of Republican voters supporting Luna.

The two are running to replace former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who resigned from office earlier this year to focus on his bid for Governor.

Luna ran against Crist two years ago unsuccessfully, at a time when the district favored Democrats. Redistricting shifted district boundaries northward, giving the district a red lean.

It’s a key race for both parties as Democrats fight to keep the district blue in an election year that, by most analyses, is likely to flip control of the House to a Republican majority. Meanwhile, CD13 is a key pick-up opportunity for Republicans as they pursue that goal.

The David Binder Research poll was conducted among likely General Election voters October 4-6. The pollster did not provide a sample size for the survey. It has a margin of error of +/- 4%.