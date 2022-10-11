October 11, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Email insights: Ron DeSantis renews George Soros attacks in ‘law-and-order’ pitch
George Soros is back to being a target of DeSantis fundraising emails.

A.G. GancarskiOctober 11, 20223min2

Related Articles

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Trump lawyer who vouched for documents meets with FBI

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Jason Brodeur political committees report solid intake in SD 10 race

HeadlinesInfluence

State reminds providers that Medicaid covers donated breast milk for premature babies

Soros2
'Leftist politicians and Soros-backed prosecutors are enabling chaos.'

The re-election campaign of Ron DeSantis has returned to familiar ground after a storm-driven pause.

“Florida is a law-and-order state,” declared an email purportedly authored and signed by the Governor that makes George Soros central to the pitch.

The name “Soros” is mentioned three times, which notable given the lack of reference to Charlie Crist (described by DeSantis as “my opponent” but not named) and President Joe Biden (who escaped even that much of a direct reference).

“Leftist politicians and Soros-backed prosecutors are enabling chaos and undermining the law enforcement profession by letting violent criminals walk free with hardly a slap on the wrist,” DeSantis contended.

“Unlike my opponent and the Soros-funded prosecutors whose pro-crime ideology has made once-great cities unlivable, I’m not beholden to anyone but the people of Florida,” he added, before completing a Soros hat trick well before the conclusion.

“My opponent’s extreme agenda and admiration of Soros-backed policies only fuel my resolve to fight woke tyranny and Keep Florida Free,” DeSantis argued.

The decoupling of President Biden from Soros is a relatively new phenomenon. An email from Jan. 20, 2022 called “Brandon’s disastrous year” connected the topics.

“Joe Biden is a failure. Thanks to his first year in office, America is mired in malaise at home and humiliation abroad,” DeSantis contended, lamenting “Biden-funded crises” in the same email where he blasted “Soros-funded prosecutors.”

More recently, the DeSantis campaign was willing to yoke Biden to Crist, as he did in the September “Team DeSantis” email called “Dividin’ Biden.”

“You might think restoring the soul of the nation would require restoring the damages done to the American people, but Biden and Charlie have a different idea of the word ‘restoration’ than the rest of modern society,” the campaign contended.

Team DeSantis described the President in that email as “spewing near-incoherent ramblings about our democracy being threatened by those who dare dissent from the Biden regime.”

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, and the intergovernmental cooperation in the aftermath, such attacks have been put on the back burner four weeks before Election Day, even in pitches to donors.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTrump lawyer who vouched for documents meets with FBI

2 comments

  • Elliott Offen

    October 11, 2022 at 4:24 pm

    Well tough on crime policy has just brought more problems to society. 25% of the world’s prisoners and 6 million people on some kind of supervision or incarceration? When conservatives come up with more solutions then they can talk. Perhaps they would suggest death penalty for drugs and mentally unwell..cops executing people on the roadside. Conservatives come up with no good solutions or bad solutions and then blame everyone else for bad results. Everyone sick of these clowns.

    Reply

  • Mr. Haney

    October 11, 2022 at 4:25 pm

    DeSantis proves once again that he is a coward.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign to pull out all the stops with abortion rights message

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more