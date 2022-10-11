Email insights: Ron DeSantis renews George Soros attacks in ‘law-and-order’ pitch

The re-election campaign of Ron DeSantis has returned to familiar ground after a storm-driven pause.

“Florida is a law-and-order state,” declared an email purportedly authored and signed by the Governor that makes George Soros central to the pitch.

The name “Soros” is mentioned three times, which notable given the lack of reference to Charlie Crist (described by DeSantis as “my opponent” but not named) and President Joe Biden (who escaped even that much of a direct reference).

“Leftist politicians and Soros-backed prosecutors are enabling chaos and undermining the law enforcement profession by letting violent criminals walk free with hardly a slap on the wrist,” DeSantis contended.

“Unlike my opponent and the Soros-funded prosecutors whose pro-crime ideology has made once-great cities unlivable, I’m not beholden to anyone but the people of Florida,” he added, before completing a Soros hat trick well before the conclusion.

“My opponent’s extreme agenda and admiration of Soros-backed policies only fuel my resolve to fight woke tyranny and Keep Florida Free,” DeSantis argued.

The decoupling of President Biden from Soros is a relatively new phenomenon. An email from Jan. 20, 2022 called “Brandon’s disastrous year” connected the topics.

“Joe Biden is a failure. Thanks to his first year in office, America is mired in malaise at home and humiliation abroad,” DeSantis contended, lamenting “Biden-funded crises” in the same email where he blasted “Soros-funded prosecutors.”

More recently, the DeSantis campaign was willing to yoke Biden to Crist, as he did in the September “Team DeSantis” email called “Dividin’ Biden.”

“You might think restoring the soul of the nation would require restoring the damages done to the American people, but Biden and Charlie have a different idea of the word ‘restoration’ than the rest of modern society,” the campaign contended.

Team DeSantis described the President in that email as “spewing near-incoherent ramblings about our democracy being threatened by those who dare dissent from the Biden regime.”

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, and the intergovernmental cooperation in the aftermath, such attacks have been put on the back burner four weeks before Election Day, even in pitches to donors.