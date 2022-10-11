Did Marco Rubio refuse to debate Val Demings to attend a three-day South Beach fundraiser?

Did U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio skip out on a debate for a “fun & sun” trip to South Beach with political donors?

At one point, the first Senate debate between Rubio and Democratic challenger Val Demings was supposed to happen Oct. 11. Less than a month before a nationally watched Senate contest that could determine control of Congress’ upper chamber, the plan had been to bring the candidates together on stage for a televised debate hosted by WFTV, WJAX and Bethune-Cookman.

While Demings announced on Sept. 14 that she had accepted an invitation to the debate, Rubio, the Republican incumbent, never did. Meanwhile, a political invite from a Super PAC he founded advertised he would attend a three-day fundraiser at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach.

Rubio and Demings will face one another in a televised debate, the Before You Vote Florida event scheduled for Oct. 18 at Palm Beach State College. But that appears to be the only time both candidates will square off on stage before the Nov. 8 vote.

Devon Cruz, a spokesperson for Demings campaign, said the Democratic campaign expected the Oct. 11 debate to occur. The campaign announced a willingness as well to attend a debate hosted by Spectrum News, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Orlando Sentinel and the Tampa Bay Times in October. He’s not sure the reasoning as to why only one debate was agreed to in the end.

“I just know the only one he (Rubio) agreed to was on Oct. 18,” Cruz said.

But Rubio spokesperson Elizabeth Gregory gave a different account. “No, they cancelled it,” she said via email, unclear as to “they” were.

Karen Park, marketing executive director for Bethune Cookman University, referred questions about debate negotiations to the campaigns. “The teams for Demings/Rubio would have to answer that for you,” she said in an email.

Meanwhile, the Reclaim America PAC, launched by Rubio in 2011, advertised Rubio’s attendance somewhere else.

“Please join Senator Marco Rubio for some fun & sun in South Beach,” reads an online invitation from the committee. That sought attendees for a three-day event at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach from Oct. 9 to 11, and charged $2,500 for PACs and $1,500 for individuals.

Gregory, when asked if the cancellation applied to the debate or the fundraiser, replied “the debate.” Asked if the campaign had any records of the debate being canceled by organizers, she answered “No it was a phone call.”

The campaign did not answer questions about when the Reclaim America PAC was originally scheduled. It also did not make clear which organizers were responsible for canceling the debate, provided no reason for the cancellation and would not say when the campaign learned of the decision. The campaign also did not answer directly if Rubio ended up attending the fundraiser.

Notably, since Demings first accepted an invitation to the event, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28, and Rubio attended a presidential visit with President Joe Biden to hard-struck areas of Lee County on Oct. 5. Rubio has since tweeted pictures of himself at various hurricane recovery events around the state, but none since Oct. 8, a day before the South Beach event was set to start.