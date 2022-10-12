Ashley Moody warns that fentanyl ‘Nerds’ candy could be drug cartels’ next Halloween trick

Florida’s Attorney General continues to spotlight the border crisis, noting that its effects are spilling over into all aspects of life.

That includes, apparently, the venerable ritual of trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Ashley Moody offered Fox & Friends a warning about how transnational drug gangs are bringing in lethal narcotic cocktails, adding that some of these concoctions may take the form of popular candies.

“We’re seeing them put it in candy packaging, like Nerds packaging. And Halloween’s coming up and those of us with young children have to have these conversations and start learning about the fentanyl crisis and warning our children,” Moody said.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration has warned about so-called “rainbow fentanyl,” an “alarming emerging trend of colorful fentanyl” designed to appeal to “children and young people.”

Nerds and Skittles, according to the trade publication Packaging Strategies, are among the commercial brands mimicked by these toxic confections.

Host Ainsley Earhardt set up the topic Wednesday morning, noting that “so many people are sending their children off to college right now. It’s fall. The fall semester. And we worry that they’re going to take one little pill just because it looks like candy. It doesn’t look like it can hurt you.”

“They might think it’s Adderall or something else,” Earhardt added. “They need it to stay up and study. And the next thing you know: Boom, they’re no longer alive.”

Moody said that illustrated why she was “urging parents to have these conversations with their children.”

“They don’t know what they’re taking. It’s frightening to see rainbow-colored pills coming through the border.”

Moody described the crisis in zero-sum terms, noting that the weight seized during recent operations could decimate the Sunshine State if deployed to do so.

“Just in the last month, we’ve seized enough fentanyl across our state to almost kill our entire population,” Moody contended.