Tampa farmer’s market home to the state’s largest pumpkin

A family run farmer’s market in North Tampa is home to Florida’s largest pumpkin, weighing in at a whopping 969 pounds.

The gigantic pumpkin arrived at Bearss Groves on Oct. 12 from Michigan, where the market purchased it in an auction.

Visitors can view the giant pumpkin from its display in front of the farmer’s market. Proprietors expect people from all over the area to visit and take photos. It’s a free family activity and pets are welcome.

Bearss Groves welcomed a group of children from Steps to Maturity, an Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County provider, to be the first to experience Florida’s largest pumpkin.

The children watched as the 969-pound pumpkin was transported by tractor and placed in front of the farm stand.

In addition to viewing the larger-than-life pumpkin, the children, ages 3 and 4, participated in an immersive sensory activity exploring the insides of a pumpkin.

Bearss Groves sells a variety of locally-grown produce and has a large pumpkin patch open through the end of October.

The market is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located at 14316 Lake Magdalene Blvd, Tampa, FL 33618.