Marco Rubio requests $33B in supplemental spending for Hurricane Ian

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has requested an initial $33 billion in major disaster supplemental spending in response to Hurricane Ian’s impact.

The requested $33 billion comes from an initial assessment of need, according to the request, and that figure is expected to change as assessments continue.

The largest portion of funding requested comes from the Army Corps of Engineers for Civil Works projects, about $12.38 billion. Of those funds, $12 billion would be directed to rehabilitation and repair of damages caused by the hurricane, as well as construction of authorized coastal storm risk management/shoreline protection, flood control and ecosystem restoration projects.

Additional funds would be used for mitigation efforts against flooding, improvements of water management flexibility to increase coastal resilience, operations and maintenance for dredging.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has also received a request for $10.05 billion from Rubio. Of that, $10 billion would be used to replenish the Disaster Recovery Fund, and $50 million for a pilot program to raise homes in flood-prone areas in partnership with Florida.

Rubio requested an additional $2.955 billion from the Department of Agriculture. That funding would be divided into $2 billion for the Wildfires and Hurricanes Indemnity Program to cover agricultural costs from loss of crops, trees, bushes and vines, as well as additional funding directed to WIC, Emergency Watershed Protection and other USDA programs.

“The strength and resilience of Floridians are inspiring, but we have a long recovery ahead. Given the scale and scope of the disaster — by some measures the fifth strongest hurricane to ever hit the United States — the federal government has an important role to play in facilitating Florida’s recovery. I plan to make sure our state receives the emergency relief it needs to fully rebuild,” Rubio said in a statement.

Rubio also wrote to each of the federal agency heads requesting disaster assessment needs

Hurricane Ian made landfall two weeks ago near Fort Myers at near-Category 5 strength, bringing with it torrential rain, tornadoes and massive storm surges that flooded a large swath of the Gulf Shore.

The hurricane became the fifth-most powerful to ever hit the U.S. after leveling areas in Fort Myers and Sarasota, leaving nearly 2.7 million people without power.

Rubio has previously made clear he will only support a relief package with the sole purpose of providing resources to Hurricane Ian response, a point of controversy for some Floridians. He’s vowed to oppose any Hurricane Ian relief package that is “loaded up with stuff that’s unrelated to the storm.”

More details on the funding request are available here.