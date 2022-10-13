Progressive groups launch six-figure digital campaign attacking Ron DeSantis

Democratic groups behind the Florida for All campaign are announcing a six-figure buy for digital ads attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis. A digital campaign will target persuadable voters online “who have been hurt by Ron DeSantis.”

The ad buy, first reported by POLITICO, costs more than $100,000 and will target DeSantis on three topics. One video spot hits DeSantis on a 15-week abortion ban, another accuses the Governor of catering to the far right for his presidential ambitions, and a third slams him for the state’s property insurance crisis.

“Ron DeSantis is attacking Floridians’ freedoms in the service of his ambition to be President,” one ad begins.

All three deliver the message through grainy video and bold and unflattering headlines.

“Ambition” focuses on the new abortion restrictions enacted by DeSantis and the Legislature this year, prohibiting the practice 15 weeks into a pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest.

The ad goes on to note a series of other purported punitive policies under DeSantis. “He bans books and attacks teachers and students, making our schools less safe for everyone,” a narrator asserts.

The ad shows viral footage of DeSantis chastising students for wearing medical face masks at a press conference and shows images of Mickey Mouse entertaining families as it describes DeSantis hurting employers over vendettas. That’s a reference to the elimination of Disney’s self-governing power after it opposed a measure derided by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

A second ad, “Stepping Stone,” focuses in on what the organizations see as the motive for these policies: the Governor’s personal desire for higher office.

“Ron DeSantis is the worst kind of politician,” a narrator states. “He divides us instead of finding common ground. He bends over backwards for his billionaire donors. He sees Florida as a personal stepping stone for his political ambitions. Floridians deserve better.”

Footage runs with clips of DeSantis traveling around the county, including to events in Las Vegas to meet with GOP megadonors.

The third ad hits on a pocketbook issue impacting a number of Floridians directly, especially after Hurricane Ian. “Gouge” starts with the insurance crisis and continues from there. “In Ron DeSantis’ Florida, our property insurance rates have more than doubled, our utility rates have skyrocketed and the cost of housing is out of control,” a narrator says.

“While we work hard every single day to provide for our families, Ron DeSantis is fighting to let insurance companies, utility companies and developers price gouge us out of our homes,” the ad states.

Florida for All is a joint effort of six groups: Florida Rising, Florida Immigrant Coalition, Faith in Florida, Central Florida Jobs with Justice, Dream Defenders and SEIU.