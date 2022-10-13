October 13, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Progressive groups launch six-figure digital campaign attacking Ron DeSantis
Screenshot from Florida For All's "Ambition" ad.

Jacob OglesOctober 13, 20225min2

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Florida firefighters back Allie Braswell in HD 45

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.13.22

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Aaron Bean says ‘America’s best days are still ahead’ in new ad

Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 8.46.07 AM
The video spots assert the Governor embraced far-right positions to advance his ambitions and satisfy special interests.

Democratic groups behind the Florida for All campaign are announcing a six-figure buy for digital ads attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis. A digital campaign will target persuadable voters online “who have been hurt by Ron DeSantis.”

The ad buy, first reported by POLITICO, costs more than $100,000 and will target DeSantis on three topics. One video spot hits DeSantis on a 15-week abortion ban, another accuses the Governor of catering to the far right for his presidential ambitions, and a third slams him for the state’s property insurance crisis.

“Ron DeSantis is attacking Floridians’ freedoms in the service of his ambition to be President,” one ad begins.

All three deliver the message through grainy video and bold and unflattering headlines.

Ambition” focuses on the new abortion restrictions enacted by DeSantis and the Legislature this year, prohibiting the practice 15 weeks into a pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest.

The ad goes on to note a series of other purported punitive policies under DeSantis. “He bans books and attacks teachers and students, making our schools less safe for everyone,” a narrator asserts.

The ad shows viral footage of DeSantis chastising students for wearing medical face masks at a press conference and shows images of Mickey Mouse entertaining families as it describes DeSantis hurting employers over vendettas. That’s a reference to the elimination of Disney’s self-governing power after it opposed a measure derided by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

A second ad, “Stepping Stone,” focuses in on what the organizations see as the motive for these policies: the Governor’s personal desire for higher office.

“Ron DeSantis is the worst kind of politician,” a narrator states. “He divides us instead of finding common ground. He bends over backwards for his billionaire donors. He sees Florida as a personal stepping stone for his political ambitions. Floridians deserve better.”

Footage runs with clips of DeSantis traveling around the county, including to events in Las Vegas to meet with GOP megadonors.

The third ad hits on a pocketbook issue impacting a number of Floridians directly, especially after Hurricane Ian. “Gouge” starts with the insurance crisis and continues from there. “In Ron DeSantis’ Florida, our property insurance rates have more than doubled, our utility rates have skyrocketed and the cost of housing is out of control,” a narrator says.

“While we work hard every single day to provide for our families, Ron DeSantis is fighting to let insurance companies, utility companies and developers price gouge us out of our homes,” the ad states.

Florida for All is a joint effort of six groups: Florida Rising, Florida Immigrant Coalition, Faith in Florida, Central Florida Jobs with Justice, Dream Defenders and SEIU.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida firefighters back Allie Braswell in HD 45

2 comments

  • Charlie Crist

    October 13, 2022 at 9:17 am

    AHHH HAHAHA AHHHH Can’t wait to embarrass and humiliate mini Hitler during the debate. Even if I lose it will be worth it 😆

    Reply

  • PeterH

    October 13, 2022 at 9:35 am

    If Americans want women to control their own bodies, qualified teachers to replace DeSantis’s culture wars in classrooms, intelligent teacher-student conversations concerning the social issues facing Americans in the 21st century, non-bullying discussion about classroom students who are different, common sense gun regulations, and a new honest approach on how best to address climate change……
    AMERICANS MUST VOTE ALL REPUBLICANS OUT OF OFFICE.
    REPUBLICANS ARE AMERICA’S PROBLEM.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]ridapolitics.com
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories