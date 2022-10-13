October 13, 2022
Sarasota County tax campaign touts police support in TV ad
Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman

Jacob Ogles October 13, 2022

Sheriff Kurt Hoffman makes a personal appeal to pass the tax.

An effort to renew Sarasota County’s sales tax is making an appeal to those eager to back the blue.

A television ad now on the airwaves stresses the critical role the 1-cent sales tax plays in providing equipment and support for law enforcement.

“Hurricane Ian has renewed our appreciation for our law enforcement,” said Justin Taylor, Chair of Common Cents for Sarasota County, the political committee backing renewal.

“We have seen, with our own eyes, our first responders leave their families during this disaster to place themselves in harm’s way. They save us and protect us, and many continue to do so while suffering terrible damages to their own homes. It is time for us to support them in their work and this renewal will continue to give them the tools they need to do their important work in our community.”

A narrator drives the message home in the television ad.

“Did you know that this November, you can support Sarasota County law enforcement and first responders by voting ‘yes’ to continue the penny tax?” the narrator states. “This local referendum will help make sure that those who protect us have the tools and resources necessary to do their jobs. And the best part? Tourists and visitors pay their fair share.”

An independent study released by the political committee estimates 20% of the tax is paid by tourists.

The ad includes personal testimonials from Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman, who encourages voters to vote “yes.” A variety of public safety facilities also get showcased in photos collaged across the screen.

The ad also shows logos and lists endorsements from the Sarasota Police Officers Association and the Suncoast Professional Firefighters and Paramedics.

It will run on broadcast and cable television around Sarasota County.

The last time the measure appeared on the ballot, it passed with more than 66% of the vote. All voters in Sarasota County can vote on Nov. 8 whether to renew the tax.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

