Charlie Crist, Florida Democrats hail Social Security boost

Social Security payments are increasing by an unprecedented 8.7% year over year, and Democrats are spotlighting the boost while condemning Republicans.

Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist was among those excited about the news Thursday.

“Today’s announcement is important news for the 7 million Floridians who receive the Social Security benefits they’ve earned. This is how Social Security is supposed to work — with cost-of-living adjustments so benefits keep up with inflation,” Crist contended, before setting up a contrast with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“It’s a shame that we have a Governor who voted to cut cost-of-living adjustments three separate times,” Crist said, echoing a previous condemnation of DeSantis for being “quiet on his party’s plans to cut Social Security.”

Regarding the votes to cut cost-of-living adjustments, Crist seems to be referring to votes DeSantis made in Congress between 2013 and 2015, in favor of Republican proposals to slow spending increases in the entitlement program.

DeSantis’ 2018 Primary opponent, Adam Putnam, litigated similar points in an ad buy, which PolitiFact called “half true.” Regardless of that, Crist noted the money was needed to keep up in the current Florida economy.

“Seniors and people with disabilities need this increase to keep up with the ‘DeSanTAX’ — out of control rents, skyrocketing utility bills, and the highest property insurance rates in the country,” Crist added.

The state party also gave props to the Biden White House for the payout bump.

“President Biden and Florida Democrats are working hard to strengthen Social Security and Medicare,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz.

“That’s because Democrats know programs like Social Security are not entitlements, they are earned benefits that people have paid for out of their pockets their whole lives. Meanwhile, Florida Republicans are leading the charge to put these critical programs on the chopping block if they take the majority in Congress.”

Diaz’s reference is to a Florida Republican who is not on the 2022 ballot. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has proposed a periodic review of federal programs including entitlements like Social Security and Medicare. While he said his intent is to save the programs by ensuring their sustainability, President Joe Biden has frequently denounced the Senator’s “ultra-MAGA” plan.