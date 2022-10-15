October 15, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Direct mail roundup: Black voters targeted for anti-Crist IRS message
Charlie Crist had it tough enough before the hurricane.

Anne GeggisOctober 15, 20226min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesUniversities

New surveys of Florida colleges, universities fail to support concerns over anti-conservative sentiment

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Promises kept, promises made

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

After report on incest victim, Lauren Book calls out abortion restrictions as ‘cruel and unusual’

_126424269_crist
Crist flyer 10.14.22
Six-figure mailer buy raises fears about beefed-up IRS: 'When they come knocking, remember Charlie Crist sent them.'

Mailers targeting Black voters are arriving in mailboxes with warnings about who Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has “armed” to come knocking for “their take.”

The Seminole Tribe of Florida is the main money behind a political committee now dropping mailers featuring Crist, in grim face, along with largely debunked claims about what  87,000 more Internal Revenue Service employees will mean. It’s going to affect small businesses and those who get paid in cash, the mailer says.

“Charlie Crist has armed the IRS. They will be knocking on your door soon,” the mailer reads, with smaller print about how the IRS has targeted Black Americans more than any other group, based on a 2019 news article.

No actual guns are mentioned on the mailer, however.

Crist is the underdog in the Governor’s race, trying to unseat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. But it’s Crist’s vote for the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. House that the mailer aims to portray in a negative light.

“When they come knocking, remember Charlie Crist sent them,” the mailer says, positioned above justified type reading in all caps, “Charlie Crist. Wrong for us. Wrong for Florida.”

Protect Our Values Political Committee, which paid for the mailers, is based in Ponte Vedra and came into existence in August. Financial records show that the Seminole Tribe, based in Hollywood, gave the committee $1 million Sept. 27. Its next-biggest donor, Damien LeMendola, a Tampa entrepreneur, wrote the committee a check for $100,000 the same day. GEO Corp., a Boca Raton-based prison company, chipped in $25,000 earlier this month.

All but $32 of the $176,000 the committee has spent so far has gone to political advertisement, presumably financing this mailer.

The Crist campaign dismissed the mailer’s contents as a “distraction” and said quite the opposite of the mailer is true.

“Unlike Ron, Charlie Crist fights for the rights of women and Black Floridians,” said Sam Ramirez, a spokeswoman for the Crist campaign. “Charlie has tackled racial discrimination from the IRS head on.”

A 2019 ProPublica article includes an exchange between Crist and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig in which Crist unrolled a map that shows how the IRS has targeted rural, mostly Black counties in the Deep South. That hearing was held after a ProPublica series detailed how a defanged IRS workforce was going after easier targets: people who file earned income tax credits.

Part of the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August provides for the IRS workforce to increase by 87,000 people. But the mailer’s assertions are based on Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy’s largely debunked claims, according to Politifact.

The planned 86,852 new hires, for example, will also be IT workers and taxpayer services, in addition to enforcement, according to Congressional Research Service. Today, the IRS has about 80,000 employees, but many of them are nearing retirement age, Politifact reports.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNassau County school cardiac screenings caught in COVID-19 vaccine paranoia

nextNew surveys of Florida colleges, universities fail to support concerns over anti-conservative sentiment

One comment

  • Netpayment

    October 15, 2022 at 7:49 am

    I have gained $44k simply in a month and a 1/2 way of means of quite simply operating activity from my laptop. Immediately while misplaced my remaining (qcr) business, I become very troubled & in the end I actually have located this on line project sporting this out I can manipulate to earn hundreds dwelling at home. Each character is

    capable of try this activity and get more money on line going this article———->>> Just Tab On My ID Name

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories