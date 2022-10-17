October 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Business tax filing deadlines extended for 6 counties hit by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian brought some of the highest storm surges in history.

Renzo DowneyOctober 17, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

Gov. DeSantis backs Elon Musk in Ukraine internet flap

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Tampa PBA endorses Jay Collins for SD 14

HeadlinesHurricane Ian

Casey DeSantis is ‘shaking the trees’ for donations to Hurricane Ian fund

storm surge
It’s the latest move to provide flexibility for those affected by the Category 4 storm.

The Florida Department of Revenue (DOR) is extending filing deadlines for businesses in six counties impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The order, issued Monday by DOR Secretary Jim Zingale, extends the September and October reporting periods for sales and use tax, reemployment tax and several other tax types to Nov. 23.

Returns, reports and payments due from Sept. 23 to Nov. 23 are now due on Nov. 23. Electronic returns and payments must be initiated on or before Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.

The order benefits Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties, which Zingale identified as the counties that saw the most impact from Hurricane Ian’s landfall. Other counties in Central Florida saw what Gov. Ron DeSantis has described as “500-year flooding events” as the hurricane traversed the state.

“The Department realizes that certain businesses outside these six counties also suffered severe losses that directly affected and continue to affect their ability to file tax returns and pay their taxes,” according to a news release from DOR Deputy Communications Director Will Butler. “The Department will work with all affected taxpayers on a case-by-case basis.”

The full list of taxes and fees affected are sales and use taxes, reemployment taxes, communications services taxes, documentary stamp taxes, governmental leasehold intangible personal property taxes, gross receipts taxes on utility services, insurance premium taxes, lead-acid battery fees, motor fuels taxes, motor vehicle warranty fees, new tire fees, prepaid wireless E911 fees, rental car surcharges, severance taxes and tourist development taxes.

Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm, one of the strongest ever to make landfall in the United States. The Sept. 23 start date for the order coincides with the day DeSantis first declared a state of emergency over the hurricane.

Florida officials have been providing flexibility to counties hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian. DeSantis waived some election laws for Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties in order to increase ballot access for the counties.

Post Views: 0

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNassau Co. School Board candidates shelling out dollars on campaign signs

nextGov. DeSantis backs Elon Musk in Ukraine internet flap

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories