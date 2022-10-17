Business tax filing deadlines extended for 6 counties hit by Hurricane Ian

The Florida Department of Revenue (DOR) is extending filing deadlines for businesses in six counties impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The order, issued Monday by DOR Secretary Jim Zingale, extends the September and October reporting periods for sales and use tax, reemployment tax and several other tax types to Nov. 23.

Returns, reports and payments due from Sept. 23 to Nov. 23 are now due on Nov. 23. Electronic returns and payments must be initiated on or before Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.

The order benefits Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties, which Zingale identified as the counties that saw the most impact from Hurricane Ian’s landfall. Other counties in Central Florida saw what Gov. Ron DeSantis has described as “500-year flooding events” as the hurricane traversed the state.

“The Department realizes that certain businesses outside these six counties also suffered severe losses that directly affected and continue to affect their ability to file tax returns and pay their taxes,” according to a news release from DOR Deputy Communications Director Will Butler. “The Department will work with all affected taxpayers on a case-by-case basis.”

The full list of taxes and fees affected are sales and use taxes, reemployment taxes, communications services taxes, documentary stamp taxes, governmental leasehold intangible personal property taxes, gross receipts taxes on utility services, insurance premium taxes, lead-acid battery fees, motor fuels taxes, motor vehicle warranty fees, new tire fees, prepaid wireless E911 fees, rental car surcharges, severance taxes and tourist development taxes.

Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm, one of the strongest ever to make landfall in the United States. The Sept. 23 start date for the order coincides with the day DeSantis first declared a state of emergency over the hurricane.

Florida officials have been providing flexibility to counties hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian. DeSantis waived some election laws for Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties in order to increase ballot access for the counties.