New Marco Rubio ads spotlight grateful Floridians

Ahead of Tuesday night’s Senate debate, Marco Rubio’s campaign is going live with a trio of spots highlighting what the Senator has done for Floridians.
The ads feature first-person narration from grateful constituents who have experienced firsthand Rubio’s “work to get things done for Florida,” according to a release from his campaign.
“Marco Rubio gets things done for Florida. He’s a tireless fighter for this state and the only candidate in this race who has delivered result after result for the people of Florida. Meanwhile, Val Demings has not authored a single bill that has become law. In three weeks, Floridians are going to re-elect Marco Rubio to the United States Senate,” said Communications Director Elizabeth Gregory.
Indeed, Rubio has sought to show a contrast between his legislative record and that of Demings throughout the campaign. But the trio of new ads doesn’t mention the Orlando Democrat or her record in the House at all.
“Gwen and Vera” introduces viewers to two survivors of 2018’s catastrophic Hurricane Michael. They sit at the dining room table sipping coffee as they extol the Senator’s virtues.
“He’s the only one who came to our rescue. … Sen. Rubio’s helping us was the answer to our prayers,” the ladies contended.
“Nothing” features the mother of a cancer survivor who credits Rubio with saving her daughter’s life.
“We’re so grateful that Marco Rubio wrote the law to expand treatment for childhood cancer,” said Lisa. “Thanks to Marco, more help and more treatment are coming for families like ours.”
“Everglades” introduces viewers to Captain Jimmy and Captain Mike, who credit Rubio with helping to get federal resources to battle red tide and algae blooms.
“How me and my group typically think of politicians, is they’re full of s**t. But Sen. Rubio has been awesome for us guides down here,” the ad contends.
See the ads below.
Tom
October 18, 2022 at 8:43 am
No surprise, as I outlined in past days.
Senator Rubio is the best “ legislator” in Congress, House and Senate.
His days as former speaker of the Florida house allows him to write micro law that matters.
Covid and Housing law, and as identified here.
Making a difference for peeps!
Dumings can’t stand up to a world class Senator. Rubio on domestic and foreign policy is America’s Senator!
Joe Corsin
October 18, 2022 at 9:21 am
Marco Boobio the best? You smoking crack and ice cocaine buddy…laced with PCP! Quit hanging off the man’s balls for Christ sakes he wouldn’t wipe his ass with you dumbass.
Kathy
October 18, 2022 at 9:26 am
Tom, I don’t know how long you have been working for the Rubio campaign, but get a reality check. Rubio doesn’t return correspondence or phone calls. His idiotic commercial regarding making little boys into girls is ludicrous. He also stated after questioned by the Fox (of course) interviewer that his platform on abortion “yeh, I know, most people in the United States don’t agree with me”. His job is to represent his constituents and assist them when contacted, yes we are still out here, and paying attention. He doesn’t represent the majority and has gone off the rails. His voting record is appalling. He tries so hard to be relevant and misses the mark every time.
Tom
October 18, 2022 at 9:37 am
Two bimbos!
Bimba corsin, and bimbo kathy!
Again, no Senator like him.
Go look for Dumings gun, ask Orange clown mayor Jerry to help.
America’s Senator saved lives during Covid with relief. Housing bill for thousands. Facts are funny things!
His new adds hit it out of the park!
Florida the beacon of liberty and freedom. Thanks to America’s Gov and Senator!
Joe Corsin
October 18, 2022 at 9:40 am
Yeah freedom for the rich. Freedom t-shirts for idiots like Tom. Guy wouldn’t wipe his azz with you. Have some self respect for Christ sakes.
Joe Corsin
October 18, 2022 at 9:38 am
He represents his constituents quite well. Buncha liars and grifters and lunatics.
Yrral
October 18, 2022 at 9:40 am
Tell this too the 10 of thousands of people in Florida that are miserable,that only have the shirt on their back and has lost everything too Ian,why have Rubio not liberated Cuba yet,and the 10 of thousands,that have been waiting generation for the Cuba liberation hoax of Rubio
Yrral
October 18, 2022 at 9:43 am
Tom, Florida is the beacon of nursing homes and third world dictators
Tom
October 18, 2022 at 10:19 am
Ural mountain, you dummycrats amaze me. Right when I think you’ve outdone selves with corsin, and idiot Elliot, another Dum Dem comes along.
How many ignorants are you?
So, compared to any other hurricane this cat 4/5, Rubio and DeSantis are to put force field up and stop it!
Are you a fng idiot? Where u come the caves of Managua? Shut hell up!
Honestly, the idiocy from you clowns is overwhelming. Go look for Dumings gun. Go away!
Joe Corsin
October 18, 2022 at 10:22 am
“Cat 45 tropical typhooncane” – Tom Idiot
Tom
October 18, 2022 at 10:28 am
Don’t forget Dum Dem too.
LMAO