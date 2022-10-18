New Marco Rubio ads spotlight grateful Floridians

Ahead of Tuesday night’s Senate debate, Marco Rubio’s campaign is going live with a trio of spots highlighting what the Senator has done for Floridians.

The ads feature first-person narration from grateful constituents who have experienced firsthand Rubio’s “work to get things done for Florida,” according to a release from his campaign.

“Marco Rubio gets things done for Florida. He’s a tireless fighter for this state and the only candidate in this race who has delivered result after result for the people of Florida. Meanwhile, Val Demings has not authored a single bill that has become law. In three weeks, Floridians are going to re-elect Marco Rubio to the United States Senate,” said Communications Director Elizabeth Gregory.

Indeed, Rubio has sought to show a contrast between his legislative record and that of Demings throughout the campaign. But the trio of new ads doesn’t mention the Orlando Democrat or her record in the House at all.

“Gwen and Vera” introduces viewers to two survivors of 2018’s catastrophic Hurricane Michael. They sit at the dining room table sipping coffee as they extol the Senator’s virtues.

“He’s the only one who came to our rescue. … Sen. Rubio’s helping us was the answer to our prayers,” the ladies contended.

“Nothing” features the mother of a cancer survivor who credits Rubio with saving her daughter’s life.

“We’re so grateful that Marco Rubio wrote the law to expand treatment for childhood cancer,” said Lisa. “Thanks to Marco, more help and more treatment are coming for families like ours.”

“Everglades” introduces viewers to Captain Jimmy and Captain Mike, who credit Rubio with helping to get federal resources to battle red tide and algae blooms.

“How me and my group typically think of politicians, is they’re full of s**t. But Sen. Rubio has been awesome for us guides down here,” the ad contends.

See the ads below.