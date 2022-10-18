Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.18.22

Good Tuesday morning.

While Val Demings and her supporters would like to believe otherwise, polls say the U.S. Senate race in Florida is Marco Rubio‘s to lose.

That’s the backdrop as they both meet tonight at 7 p.m. in their only debate. It’s Demings’ last and best chance to sway undecided voters, assuming there are enough of those voters left to make a difference.

Demings needs to believe there will be and Rubio has left her several lines of attack.

It starts with the Republican Party’s embrace of lies and bigotry. The 2020 election wasn’t stolen, despite you-know-who’s repeated claims to the contrary. And while it’s true that Rubio did vote to approve President Joe Biden’s electors.

But while members of his party took positions that marginalize just about everyone outside the GOP base, he has largely been a bystander.

Rubio called a bill to protect same-sex marriage a “stupid waste of time.” Demings would do well to remind him of that. He supported Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ divisive “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

At times, Rubio advocated for cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

While Demings focused on letting voters know who she is (a cop on the beat) and what she stands for (abortion rights), Rubio went all in for name-calling.

Demings isn’t just liberal; she is dangerously radical, according to one pro-Rubio ad. And, as a Democrat in the U.S. House, she voted along with Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s agenda.

According to federal election records, Demings has spent nearly $60 million on this race, about double what Rubio spent.

Rubio has held a consistent five- to eight-point lead throughout the campaign.

Even if Demings “wins” the debate, she needs people besides the insatiable political junkies to tune in.

It won’t be for lack of opportunity if they don’t. Ten large Florida markets will show the debate. It will also air on statewide public radio and be available on TV websites and Facebook pages.

___

Here are a few other thoughts:

💩 — Ron DeSantis adviser calls ‘bullshit’ on critique: Phil Cox, a senior adviser to DeSantis and other GOP gubernatorial candidates spoke on David Catanese’s “Too Close to Call” podcast yesterday to talk shop on national trends, homing in specifically on criticism from the left that DeSantis is a “social misfit.” Cox’s immediate response: “Bullshit.” Agree or disagree, his broader point throughout the conversation highlights exactly why I’ve been saying this race is over. DeSantis can weather just about any storm (including a literal one) and still come out America’s Governor. And, as Cox also noted, he stands to potentially benefit from Florida’s unique Hispanic voting bloc, where top-of-mind issues center on the economy, education and public safety, which DeSantis has been laser-focused on. “He’s done the most important thing, which is to govern well,” Cox said, pointing, in addition to other areas, to DeSantis’ ‘keep Florida open’ approach to the pandemic.

🌊 — A Republican wave in the House is still quite possible: A CNN poll last week showed Democrats up, but within the margin of error on a generic congressional ballot for the U.S. House, signaling a potential tossup this cycle. But many nonpartisan analysts believe the GOP is nevertheless in a good position to regain a majority in the House and CNN analyst Henry Enten envisions a potential “big Republican night” on Nov. 8. Enten reviewed all House rating data from The Cook Political Report since 2000 and found that when one political party has more races rated “tossup” or “leaning” than the other, predictions don’t perform so well. That’s the case this cycle, with Democrats having 23 more seats than Republicans in either category, not to mention four seats rated as “likely” to flip red. When accounting for Republican over-performance trends, that puts the GOP in a position to control 239 seats in the 435-member chamber. Even without over-performance, Enten predicts they could gain 17 seats, for 230 total — still a majority.

📘 — What Democrats are (should be) reading: New York Times guest essayist Anandi Giridharadas, author of “The Persuaders: At the Front Lines of the Fight for Hearts, Minds, and Democracy,” offered a condensed version of his playbook on how America, in this case, those on the left, can save democracy against the pressing forces of what she describes as fascism. His advice isn’t new but reiterates caution about how a “coalition of progressives, liberals, moderates, even decent Republicans” are “struggling to win the battle for hearts and minds. To change that, he offers, “the pro-democracy” side must nix its “mix of fatalism and despair” and instead build a movement that is “feisty, galvanizing, magnanimous, rooted and expansionary.” Simply put, they must ditch the liberal elite label and get a little more comfortable with responding to Americans’ unmet needs, rather than “a naive and high-minded view of human nature.” Read more here.

👩‍🏫 — Education is the iceberg issue of the midterms: Look no further than Glenn Youngkin’s win last year in purple Virginia, largely attributable to mounting frustration over pandemic-era school closures and the lasting implications on children and families. Pair that with new reporting that ACT scores among American high school grads are at their lowest point in 30 years, and it’s clear the education issue is among the top Midterm Election topics. As Democrats already face a challenge this cycle as the party in power in Washington, a status that historically has served as an impediment, they must also contend with what Hugh Hewitt describes in The Washington Post as Republicans’ status as “the party of change in American education.” From ongoing pandemic recovery to combating “wokeness” in public schools, Democrats have a lot to consider as Nov. 8 draws near.

👨‍💼 — How should a business bro dress? Finance bros, as The New York Times’ Guy Trebay described them, are leading the way in return-to-work post-pandemic fashion. Trebay, a menswear critic, observed professional men of all shapes and sizes from Brookfield Place in Manhattan where he noticed often random and universally surprising trends. They looked entirely up to date. “That is, if the date in question were 2010.” Crisp white shirts with an open collar. Snug pants. Lace-up Oxfords. There is a slight change, post-pandemic. A Goldman Sachs employee noted the office was “a little less dressy than before,” with neckties no longer a requisite, save for client meetings. And the dressed-down looks aren’t entirely passe. “Unlined cashmere blazers, dark jeans and Allbirds are symbolic vectors of seniority,” an investment banker at a blue-chip firm told the Times.

___

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RealChrisRufo: The most liberating thing you can do as a conservative is to stop caring about the approval of people who hate you. I've learned to see these media fights as accelerants to my campaigns, rather than personal judgments on me. They do not matter in my day-to-day life at all.

— TOP STORY —

“Perla was his boss. He was her ace. Inside the covert op behind DeSantis’ migrant flights” via Sarah Blaskey, Nicholas Nehamas and Carl Juste of the Miami Herald — The final of three cash payments — $700 total — was left under a chunk of broken concrete behind the East Terrell Hills location of a San Antonio barbecue chain. It was Sept. 20. The day everything fell apart.

Perla Huerta, a 43-year-old former U.S. Army counterintelligence agent working for DeSantis, got out her phone and opened the secure messaging app Signal.

“The money is going to be in the Bill Miller [restaurant] near your house,” Huerta wrote in Spanish to a 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant named Emmanuel. “It’s going to be behind the dumpster outside in a white envelope.”

Recruited by Huerta, Emmanuel had been an ace in the hole for DeSantis’ secret program to charter flights to redirect Texas migrants to northern cities. A friendly and familiar face to the unprecedented number of Venezuelan migrants passing — legally — through Texas, Emmanuel quickly became a top recruiter of passengers, probably second only to Huerta herself.

Not that the amateur graffiti artist from outside Caracas could have picked DeSantis from a lineup — at least not before the Florida Governor made national headlines when he “gladly” took credit for the two planeloads of migrants Emmanuel helped send to Martha’s Vineyard.

Emmanuel said he never dreamed that offering people a free flight away from the overcrowded shelter in San Antonio could be political, much less possibly illegal. Emmanuel said he believed he was part of a benevolent mission run by a kind and compassionate woman. Huerta told him she was a military veteran. He trusted her.

“I don’t know who is good, and who is bad,” Emmanuel said. “It’s like something is eating me from the inside.”

— 2022 —

“In the political metaverse, DeSantis and Joe Biden do battle as avatars” via Matt Bai of The Washington Post — When Hurricane Ian punished Florida not long ago, DeSantis, the state’s Republican Governor, declared it a freakish, “500-year flood.” But if you’d been faithfully reading DeSantis Daily, the newsletter blasted out to his supporters, you could have been forgiven for thinking the flood had been devised by diabolical Democrats — and that DeSantis might turn it back all by himself. Every day, in DeSantis Daily, our main character battles the hapless villains of Woke World, leaving them beaten and befuddled at every turn. Even as Ian was bearing down on the Florida coast, for instance, the headline in DeSantis Daily screamed: “Ron DeSantis just put Democrats on notice about pushing the Left’s socialist agenda in Florida.”

“Critics continue to weaponize DeSantis’ ‘insurance crisis’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The DeSantis Watch group unveiled its latest criticism. The 38-second long “Ron’s Insurance Crisis” interweaves scary news reports and a jeremiad about the property insurance market from Sen. Jeff Brandes to make the case to “vote Ron out.” “In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Florida’s already cratering property insurance market is now on the verge of collapse, and rates are set to skyrocket again,” said DeSantis Watch Communications Director Anders Croy. “Floridians need real relief that brings down the cost of property insurance, not more of Ron DeSantis’ failure to lead that is pricing the middle class out of their homes.”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Polling continues to give Kamala Harris the edge against DeSantis in potential 2024 faceoff” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The October Harvard/Harris Poll shows a slight Harris lead yet again in the national popular vote for a hypothetical election. Harris would secure 41% support, DeSantis 39%, with 20% unsure of whom they would support. DeSantis performs notably worse against Harris than former President Donald Trump, who draws 49% support against just 38% for Harris. In September’s survey from the same pollster, Harris drew 41% support, with DeSantis commanding 38% backing, and a remaining 21% of respondents unsure. A Harvard/Harris Poll from May showed Harris was the choice of 41% of respondents, with DeSantis at 38% and 20% undecided.

“Charlie Crist faced cost-of-living crisis as Governor. He responded differently than DeSantis.” via Zac Anderson of the USA TODAY Network — Crist’s one term as Governor of Florida was defined by many of the same affordability problems that Gov. DeSantis is now facing. Crist — then a Republican, now a Democrat — ran a populist campaign pledging to hold consumer costs down. He famously said taxes would “drop like a rock,” even holding up a rock at one event to illustrate his point. He also talked tough about reining in insurance companies and electric utilities. What happened during those years — especially his record on property insurance — is now coming under scrutiny as Crist runs for governor again and Florida faces another cost-of-living crisis, one that will only worsen after Hurricane Ian slammed the state’s already fragile property insurance industry and affordable housing stock.

Crist pumps $726K into TV ads — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Crist spent $726,087 on a broadcast ad campaign running today through Monday in eight Florida media markets. According to AdImpact, the flight directs $277,810 to the Orlando media market, $258,045 to the Miami media market and $111,330 to the Tampa media market. The flight includes smaller buys in the Tallahassee, Gainesville, Panama City, West Palm Beach and Jacksonville media markets.

Val Demings spends another $293K on ads — U.S. Rep. Demings spent another $292,914 on ads for her U.S. Senate campaign. According to AdImpact, the new flight will run today through Monday on broadcast networks in four media markets. The bulk of the money — $231,380 — was directed to the Tampa media market. The buy also includes ads in the Jacksonville, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee media markets.

“National Republicans, including Rick Scott, announce ‘Take Back Our Country Tour’” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — How high a priority is Florida for national Republicans in the Midterms? The Republican National Committee is announcing that its “Take Back Out Country Tour” will hold one of its first stops in the Sunshine State. U.S. Sen. Scott, who heads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, announced the tour with Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Tom Emmer. Interested voters were encouraged to sign up for updates online. Florida media were notified of a stop in Doral for Tuesday, Oct. 18.

— MORE 2022 —

“New Ashley Moody ad buy highlights immigration, funding police” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Moody is leaving little to chance in her race for re-election, going up on 10 media markets statewide with a 30-second, quick-hitting ad that wouldn’t look out of place in a Fox News graphics montage. Titled, “Fought Back,” the ad includes bold text over rich red and blue graphics, detailing Moody’s stances on immigration and police funding. The ad first debuted in late September. “Ashley Moody defends our laws and those who enforce them,” the narrator says over images of Moody talking with law enforcement figures, then still and video images of protests. “So, when extremists tried defunding our police, instead of defending our streets, Ashley Moody fought back.” The ad states Moody “fought back” against sanctuary city designations and human trafficking.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Some Pinellas Republicans endorse Democrat Eric Lynn for Congress over Anna Paulina Luna” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — A group of Republican and independent elected officials in Pinellas County endorsed Lynn over his Republican opponent for the Pinellas-based congressional seat, citing Lynn’s background in national security and his moderate values. Lynn is running against Luna for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, which leans slightly red. He’s focused his campaign on appealing to moderate voters, while Luna has leaned into the conservative base. On Monday, five current and prior elected officials announced their endorsement of Lynn, as did Beverly Young, a Republican and the widow of former U.S. Rep. Bill Young.

PAC backs Lynn with $111K ad buy — Political committee Progress Pinellas placed another ad buy in support of Lynn, the Democratic nominee in Florida’s 13th Congressional District. The $110,725 buy will cover broadcast ads running Thursday through Election Day in the Tampa media market. According to AdImpact, Progress Pinellas has spent $6.5 million on ads supporting Lynn’s campaign since it launched a year ago. Lynn is running against Republican Luna in the General Election for the Pinellas-based district. CD 13 has a GOP edge, but polling indicates the race is competitive. In total, Lynn and the committees supporting him have booked $6.8 million in ads while Luna and the PACs backing her campaign have spent $4.9 million.

Luna drops $113K on broadcast — Luna spent another $112,975 on ads in her campaign for Florida’s 13th Congressional District. According to AdImpact, the new flight begins Wednesday and runs through Tuesday. The ads will air on broadcast networks within the Tampa media market. Luna is competing against Democrat Lynn for the Pinellas-based district. Though CD 13 leans Republican, it is expected to be competitive in the General Election.

“Laurel Lee has now raised more than $1 million for CD 15 run” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Republican Lee has now raised more than $1 million in her bid for Congress. She wrapped the third quarter of 2022 with more than $360,000 in cash on hand, compared to Democratic opponent Alan Cohn’s $220,000. That leaves her with a cash edge in the open race for Florida’s 15th Congressional District, Florida’s most closely divided House seat by voter registration. She reached seven figures after she pulled in another $378,786 in the third quarter. She added another $100,000 in loans, on top of $65,000 in prior debt, to bring total dollars for the quarter to $498,681 and her total over the course of the campaign to $1,162,139. Meanwhile, Cohn has raised $489,083 in total.

Lois Frankel puts $61K into TV ads — U.S. Rep. Frankel booked a $60,729 ad buy for her re-election campaign in Florida’s 22nd Congressional District. According to AdImpact, the ads will run on broadcast networks in the West Palm Beach media market today through Monday. Frankel, a Democrat, will face Republican Dan Franzese in November. CD 22 is expected to vote Democratic on Election Day.

“Annette Taddeo nearly laps María Elvira Salazar in spending for CD 27” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — In the 57 days leading up to Oct. 1, Democratic Miami state Sen. Taddeo paid out more than $831,000 — nearly double what her Republican opponent for Florida’s 27th Congressional District spent over the same period. That’s despite raising roughly 33% less than incumbent U.S. Rep. Salazar, whom Taddeo hopes to unseat next month. An enormous chunk — $607,000 — went to Chicago-based strategy firm AL Media for campaign advertising costs. Taddeo also paid Washington-headquartered digital ad agency Break Something almost $19,000 and Google another $350 for similar services. Earlier this month, Taddeo’s campaign released survey results showing her in a “statistical tie” with Salazar for the pivotal CD 27 seat. Taddeo paid $13,000 to the Tampa-based firm that conducted the survey, SEA Polling & Strategic Design.

Happening today — Republican U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn and Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson — facing each other for Florida’s 2nd Congressional District — will take part in a Capital Tiger Bay Club debate: Noon, Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, 505 West Pensacola St., Tallahassee.

Magic 8-ball says ‘No’ — “Can a political novice beat a veteran lawmaker in Senate District 4?” via Teresa Stepzinski of The Florida Times-Union — Sharmin Smith, a Democrat from Jacksonville Beach, is running against state Rep. Clay Yarborough, a Jacksonville Republican, for the opportunity to represent the recently redrawn district. They are vying to replace term-limited state Sen. Aaron Bean. An author, Smith previously ran unsuccessfully for President in 2020. The Senate seat offers an opportunity to start locally and immediately to serve the community. Her first priority if elected will be working to protect privacy in Florida. Yarborough serves in House District 12 — a seat he’s held since 2016 — and previously served on the Jacksonville City Council. Yarborough said his top priorities will be supporting parents’ rights in education and supporting law enforcement as well as other first responders.

—”Tampa PBA endorses Jay Collins for SD 14” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics

—”Ashley Moody backs Nick DiCeglie in SD 18” via Florida Politics

“Janelle Perez: Text messages supporting Alexis Calatayud campaign spur death threats” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Senate candidate Perez said she has been subject to hundreds of threats, some involving murder since her personal phone number was used in text blasts claiming she was getting rich while making people sick. The Democratic candidate seeking to represent a Miami coastal district held a news conference regarding the issue with Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book. She said her phone has been blowing up with threats against her family since texts on behalf of her Republican rival, Alexis Calatayud, were sent. The text, which referenced a publicly available phone number, instructed voters to call the candidate. The two candidates are competing for an open seat in Senate District 38.

“Chip LaMarca holds more than $500K for re-election bid representing coastal Broward’s HD 100” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Rep. LaMarca’s bid for a third term representing coastal Broward County just logged his best fundraising period this cycle, raising about $145,000 in 41 days, pushing his available funds past the half-million mark. But for the first time in his 17-year political career, he’s heading into an election without an asset some would argue is priceless: The endorsement of the Sun-Sentinel. Instead, they endorsed his two-time rival, Democrat Linda Thompson Gonzalez, whom he bested by 10 percentage points in 2020. Thompson Gonzalez is far behind in the money race, holding $43,849, including $10,000 of her own money. That’s far below the $508,883 LaMarca has.

— AFTERMATH —

“‘Old Florida is gone’ but what will new Southwest Florida look like post-Ian?” via Phil Fernandez of the Naples Daily News — People still want to live here, Hurricane Ian be damned. Yes, jobs, housing and recreation might be a challenge for a while, but in the end, the belief among many is that Southwest Florida will figure out a way through perhaps the most difficult dark days it’s ever had. “After newly pended sales fell sharply during and in the days just following the storm, the rate of newly pended sales has increased each day,” said Mike Dodge, director of education and market research for John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate. “As of Oct. 5, one week after landfall, sales were back to 58% of their pre-storm pace. That’s for all Collier and Lee areas from Marco up to Cape Coral.”

“3 weeks after Ian’s landfall, students returning to school” via The Associated Press — Almost three weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida, students in the area’s largest school district were poised to return to class. The School District of Lee County said 28 schools were reopening on Monday and Tuesday, and another 32 have been cleared to reopen soon. The district has almost 120 schools. Staff at the reopening schools were being invited to catch up on lesson planning on Monday, with students returning Tuesday to reunite with their classmates and classes resuming on Wednesday. Students at schools that were damaged or that haven’t been cleared are being sent to other schools for the time being.

“Casey DeSantis is ‘shaking the trees’ for donations to Hurricane Ian fund” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — First Lady DeSantis is highlighting the generosity of Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while saying more must be done still. DeSantis visited a Harley Davidson dealership in Jacksonville where she spotlighted the Florida Disaster Fund, a vital resource for those who suffered loss during Hurricane Ian. Despite the $45 million raised from 62,000 donors, a “record” amount, DeSantis said “work has only begun.” She promised to return to Northeast Florida “as much as possible, shaking the trees” for more donations. “We’re not going to lay off the gas,” DeSantis said, noting the fund is “raising as much money as humanly possible.”

“Business tax filing deadlines extended for 6 counties hit by Hurricane Ian” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — The Florida Department of Revenue is extending filing deadlines for businesses in six counties affected by Hurricane Ian. The order, issued Monday by DOR Secretary Jim Zingale, extends the September and October reporting periods for sales and use tax, re-employment tax and several other tax types to Nov. 23. Returns, reports and payments due from Sept. 23 to Nov. 23 are now due on Nov. 23. Electronic returns and payments must be initiated on or before Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.

“As Hurricane Ian’s flood water recede, mosquitoes rise” via Stephen Hudak and Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Flooding spawned by Hurricane Ian wrecked hundreds of Central Florida homes this month but mosquitoes like the damp digs. The pesky insects are multiplying so rapidly in some wet spots that state authorities are taking to the skies to fight them. “This is kind of a special treatment that we’re getting,” said Steve Harrison, manager of mosquito control in Orange County, one of two counties where the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will send planes at night to quell the hordes. Aerial spraying also was planned in Seminole Monday night. Most mosquito species are active after dark, Harrison said.

— OTHER HURRICANE STORYLINES —

“‘Always positive’: Ian victim Glenn Scroggy loved photography and his Philadelphia Eagles” via Hannah Morse of the Fort Myers News-Press — Scroggy had an eye for photography and a heart for Philadelphia sports teams. Through the lenses of his Nikons, he captured the Eagles at Veterans Stadium, Mike Schmidt sliding into home for the Phillies, Charles Barkley at the Spectrum. There were fires and court hearings and news conferences, a regular day for a newspaper photographer. Scroggy spent a decade making photographs for the Gloucester County Times. He told his manager at SkyHop Global that he lived in a second-story apartment. Scroggy chalked up Hurricane Ian as just another storm, said childhood friend Bill DiBlasio.

“Why the record number of ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria cases? Health department blames Hurricane Ian” via Amy Bennett Williams — With two months to go, Florida has already smashed a grim record this year: 65 infections of Vibrio vulnificus, a potentially deadly microbe known, though not quite correctly, as flesh-eating bacteria. Lee County’s 29 cases and four deaths are the most in the state in both categories, a count Calusa Waterkeeper John Cassani calls “off the charts.” Collier has had three cases and no deaths; Charlotte has had a single nonfatal case. Landlocked Hendry County had none. The state’s total is the highest ever since V. vulnificus infections started being tracked in 2008. The next-highest year was 2017 when Hurricane Irma caused extensive flooding. That year saw 50 cases statewide and 11 deaths, as many as this year.

“Sunseeker Charlotte Harbor opening pushed back because of Hurricane Ian damage” via Laura Finaldi of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The grand opening of Allegiant Travel Company’s Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor has been delayed again, this time because of Hurricane Ian. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Las Vegas-based Allegiant said that the opening date of its first resort has been pushed back from May 2023 to next September, as the company assesses the damage caused by Ian. The storm damaged parts of the building, and two of the five construction cranes on-site toppled during the storm. The full extent of the damage is not yet known, Allegiant said, but outside specialists have been hired to decide how to proceed.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis awards $200M for top public schools” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — DeSantis is awarding $200 million in School Recognition Awards to 1,400 public schools for their performance during the 2021-22 school year. Eligible schools received a school grade of “A” or improved one letter grade from the prior year. Schools can use the funds for nonrecurring faculty and staff bonuses, nonrecurring expenditures on educational equipment and materials, or temporary personnel to assist in maintaining or improving student performance. “We trust the schools will make the good decisions, but it’s really important that when you have success that is recognized, and that’s what these awards are doing,” DeSantis told reporters Monday.

“DeSantis backs Elon Musk in Ukraine internet flap” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is weighing in on Musk’s recent dispute with Ukraine about Starlink satellite internet costs. Musk had complained about the cost, but ultimately, he’d keep providing satellite internet units. “When Russia invaded Ukraine, Elon Musk positioned his satellites over Ukraine and gave them these things. So, they’ve actually been using his devices to be able to defend their country, and I guess some of the people in the government were attacking Musk,” DeSantis said. “And I’m just thinking to myself, ‘He’s doing this for free.’ Don’t bite the hand that feeds you. Good Lord!”

“Florida coastal living reshaped by hurricane housing codes” via Arian Campo-Flores and Deborah Acosta of The Wall Street Journal — Strong hurricanes and stricter building codes, arriving in succession, are changing the economic and demographic makeup of Florida’s coastal communities. Inexpensive cottages vulnerable to harsh weather are giving way to pricier homes that are more resilient — a transition that is fortifying the housing stock but limiting who can afford to live on the coast. Florida’s building code has long been one of the strictest in the U.S. U.S. coastal areas prone to storms and sea-level rise have developed faster and become denser than non-coastal areas, according to a study by the University of Florida and other researchers published in August. As a result, the exposure of building structures to natural hazards is increasing

“Health agency wants to increase lawyers’ pay to quash high turnover rates” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The state’s largest health care agency is facing a legal crisis. And it’s not the result of any lawsuit. The Agency for Health Care Administration’s legislative budget request for the state Fiscal Year 2023-24 paints a dire picture of its Office of the General Counsel, as well as the Medicaid Fair Hearings Unit within the office, with high turnover rates for lawyers working in either position. Fifty-eight lawyers have resigned from the agency since 2016, and there are 13 open positions in the agency’s Office of the General Counsel. The Medicaid Fair Hearings Unit has just three hearing officers on board and six open positions, causing the agency to note that it’s not “feasible” that the unit continues as is.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Donald Trump’s regular trips away” via Kate Bennett of CNN — Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and, if they followed usual practice, Willow the cat and Commander the dog. It’s a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point in his presidency, Biden has spent more than a quarter of his time working from his home state of Delaware, either at his house in Wilmington or his Rehoboth Beach property. Some 21 months into his term, Biden has made 55 visits to Delaware, totaling some or all of 174 days as of Sunday. In addition, Biden has made 19 visits, or all or part of 64 days, to the Camp David presidential retreat in rural Maryland.

“Biden just pulled off a big diplomatic victory — and almost no one noticed” via Max Boot of The Washington Post — International diplomacy is inherently difficult, usually unglamorous and often unsuccessful, but nevertheless essential. The Biden administration has seen for itself how hard it can be to achieve results: It has failed to entice Iran back into the nuclear deal or to convince Saudi Arabia to increase oil production. But last week the administration’s diplomacy hit pay dirt and almost no one noticed. Israel and Lebanon announced an agreement that would demarcate their maritime boundary. The two countries don’t have an internationally recognized land border, and they have not had a maritime border, either.

“Application site opens for Biden student debt cancellation” via Collin Binkley of the Orlando Sentinel — Biden officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential relief to visit studentaid.gov and touted the application form that the President said would take less than five minutes to complete. An early, “beta launch” version of the online form released late Friday handled the early stream of applications “without a glitch or any difficulty,” Biden said.

“Top CDC official says Title 42 border policy ‘came from outside’” via Suzanne Monyak of Roll Call — Martin Cetron, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s division of global migration and quarantine, told a House select subcommittee that a directive that has restricted asylum access at the southwest border since the pandemic was drafted without input from the nation’s top health agency but was instead “handed to” them. Cetron also told Congress that Stephen Miller, one of Trump’s immigration advisers who was instrumental in the Trump administration’s earlier policy to separate migrant families at the border, was involved in creating the policy. Biden administration officials have maintained publicly that the order, implemented during his predecessor’s administration, is intended to curb the spread of COVID-19.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Trump charged Secret Service ‘exorbitant’ rates at his hotels, records show” via Carol D. Leonnig of The Washington Post — Trump’s company charged the Secret Service as much as five times more than the government rate for agents to stay overnight at Trump hotels while protecting him and his family. The records show that in 40 cases, the Trump Organization billed the Secret Service far higher amounts than the approved government rate, in one case charging agents $1,185 a night to stay at the Trump International Hotel in D.C. The new billing documents show that U.S. taxpayers paid the President’s company at least $1.4 million for Secret Service agents’ stays at Trump properties for his and his family’s protection.

“Trump spent 91 cents to raise each dollar as troubles mounted” via Bill Allison of Yahoo News — Trump raised $24 million in the third quarter, a 41% increase over the previous quarter, but he spent $22 million to do it. Trump spent 91 cents to raise every dollar. The high-cost, low-margin fundraising came as Trump’s legal problems mounted following revelations from the House Select Committee investigating his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot of his supporters in The Capitol. In August, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided his Mar-a-Lago residence, recovering classified documents that are the subject of an ongoing legal battle. In September, New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, filed a $250 million civil lawsuit alleging business fraud against Trump and his three adult children.

“CDC officials describe intense pressure, job threats from Trump White House” via Dan Diamond of The Washington Post — Trump appointees oversaw a concerted effort to restrict immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border during the pandemic, change scientific reports and muzzle top officials at the CDC. Former CDC director Robert Redfield, former top deputy Anne Schuchat and others described how the Trump White House and its allies repeatedly “bullied” staff, tried to rewrite their publications, and threatened their jobs in an attempt to align the CDC with the more optimistic view of the pandemic espoused by Trump, the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis concluded in a report released Monday.

“How the ‘Never Trump’ movement became ‘Never Trumpism’” via Isaac Arnsdorf of The Washington Post — For many disaffected Republicans, 2022 is the year the “Never Trump” movement became “Never Trumpism.” In races across the country, former and even some sitting Republican elected officials are endorsing Democratic candidates in unusual numbers. And a crop of Republican-led groups that sprang up to oppose Trump has now turned to persuading Republican voters against supporting the party’s nominees who are imitating his divisive appeals and lies about the 2020 election.

“DOJ recommends six-month jail term for Steve Bannon” via Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein of POLITICO — The Justice Department is recommending a six-month jail sentence and $200,000 fine for Steve Bannon, the longtime adviser to Trump who defied a subpoena to the Jan. 6 select committee. Prosecutors said Bannon, from the moment he received the select committee subpoena on September 2021, “has pursued a bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt.” A jury found Bannon guilty in July on two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify and provide documents to the select committee. Bannon is due to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols on Friday.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Political newcomers Michelle McGovern, Sara Baxter seek District 6 County Commission 6 seat” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — Two candidates who have never sought elected office — McGovern, a Democrat, and Baxter, a Republican — are vying for the right to represent District 6 on the Palm Beach County Commission. The winner will serve a four-year term. McGovern has a decided financial advantage over Baxter. McGovern has raised $384,578; Baxter $92,144. Baxter, though, is the most well-financed of the three Republicans seeking a seat this November on the County Commission. District 6 is the largest County Commission district in size. It includes Royal Palm Beach, Greenacres, Wellington, the Glades area and portions of unincorporated Palm Beach County.

“Who’s bankrolling Palm Beach County School Board campaigns? A look at candidates’ finances” via Katherine Kokal and Giuseppe Sabella of the Palm Beach Post — Four candidates for the Palm Beach County School Board have raised more than $325,000 in hopes of winning two seats when voters head to the polls on Nov. 8. That’s more than double the amount raised by all the candidates who ran in three School Board races in 2020 — when seven candidates brought in a total of $130,653. The money flowing into candidates’ campaign tills more than a month ahead of the General Election underscores the interest invested in one race where the candidates are near political opposites and another where two political newcomers are vying for an empty seat.

“Related Cos. has plans for West Palm and neither hurricanes nor a recession can stop them” via Alexandra Clough of the Palm Beach Post — The Related Cos. will continue to sink big money into downtown West Palm Beach during the next several years, with plans afoot for new buildings intended to lure more companies and residents to the booming city. All told, a real estate analyst said the new construction will boost an ongoing “evolution” of the county into a metropolitan powerhouse of the financial industry, rather than a mostly suburban region dominated by the tourism and agriculture industries. The moves, however, come even as the U.S. economy flashes warning signs of a recession and the state recovers from Hurricane Ian’s devastation on the southwest coast.

“PBSO: Palm Beach State College student threatened to commit mass shooting” via Andrew Marra of the Palm Beach Post — A Palm Beach State College student has been arrested on a charge of threatening online to commit a mass shooting. Authorities say Saul Allain Jean, 24, of North Miami Beach, made threats on the website Change.org to kill people and encouraged others to conduct similar attacks. “Leave me [expletive] alone or else I will commit mass (expletive) massacre and then kill myself,” he wrote in one comment on the website Thursday, according to an arrest report. In another comment he advised “all the future terrorists/school shooters” that “your targets should be people at the beach,” and encouraged people to “target” Gov. DeSantis, records show.

—LOCAL: C. FL —

“Randy Fine challenges Brevard Superintendent to debate on proposed property tax increase” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Fine wants to debate Brevard County school officials on the need for a property tax increase. On state letterhead, the Palm Bay Republican challenged Brevard County Superintendent Mark Mullins to a debate. The challenge comes as voters in Brevard County consider an increase in the local property tax supporting the school district. If voters approve the tax on Nov. 8, the tax rate would go from $5.495 per $1,000 of taxable property assessed to $6.495. The revenue raised would primarily help fund salary increases in the district.

“Harry Cohen highlights amiability in new ad, ‘Everybody’” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Hillsborough County Commissioner Cohen is launching a new television ad as he runs for re-election. The humorous new ad, titled “Everybody,” highlights Cohen’s amiability as he brings people together to “get things done.” The ad shows Cohen almost magically turning people from arguments to handshakes and hugs through a simple gesture. It also features Tampa Mayor Jane Castor giving an animated testimonial, saying that Cohen has been endorsed by “like … everybody.”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Brevard County Commission call for DeSantis to suspend Indialantic Mayor after alleged battery” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — The Brevard County Commission has called for Gov. DeSantis to suspend Indialantic Mayor Dave Berkman from office after he allegedly struck a political candidate with whom he’d had a longtime feud in the face with a rake. Indialantic police charged Berkman with battery after the Sept. 30 rake incident, which occurred during a Hurricane Ian cleanup event at Orlando Park in Indialantic. The County Commission adopted a resolution asking DeSantis to immediately suspend Berkman by a 3-1 vote during its Oct. 6 zoning meeting. Commissioner John Tobia, who wrote the resolution, said he dropped off a copy Wednesday at Indialantic Town Hall.

“It’s Danny Fuqua versus Matt Reinhart in Volusia Council District 2 race” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Earlier this year, it looked like the race for the Volusia County Council District 2 post was going to be a four-person slugfest. Then Port Orange City Council member Chase Tramont dropped out to run for a state legislative seat. Not too long after that, longtime Daytona Beach resident Paul Zimmerman said health concerns were forcing him to bow out. So that has left Fuqua and Reinhart in a one-on-one matchup that will be decided in the Nov. 8 General Election. The winner will be sworn into office in January for the position that pays $47,797 annually. Billie Wheeler is the current District 2 Council representative, but she decided not to seek re-election.

“Biketoberfest 2022 a welcome boost to Daytona Beach hoteliers, merchants” via Jim Abbott of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — With its distinctive, gleaming silver exterior repaired from Tropical Storm Ian’s assault, the Starlite Diner rebounded from the storm this past weekend with a welcome influx of Biketoberfest visitors, said owner Kevin Gelnaw. “It was a really good event for us,” he said. “Things got quasi-back-to-normal. We probably did a little more business than we did last year even.” Gelnaw has weathered a series of storms — Matthew, Irma and Dorian, among them — in recent years at the landmark eatery just north of the Ocean Center on Atlantic Avenue. He was among the merchants and hoteliers that reported strong business from the 30th-anniversary edition of Biketoberfest.

“Port Canaveral has record-setting budget, rebounds from Hurricane Ian impacts” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Port Canaveral started its 2022-23 fiscal year with a record-setting budget plan, after ending its 2021-22 fiscal year with a cruise-disrupting hurricane. Port Commissioners unanimously approved a $153.96 million budget for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1. The port also projects a total of $76.76 million in combined profits and government capital grants for the current budget year. The money will be used by the port for various capital projects — from upgrades to cruise and cargo berths to improvements to campground and fishing facilities. “It is spread amongst many different projects,” Port Canaveral Chief Financial Officer Michael Poole said. “It’s across the board.”

“Universal gave Disney some competition in 2021, new report says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Universal Orlando theme parks drew bigger crowds than three of the Disney World parks last year, according to a new industry report that estimates attendance at the most popular attractions in the world. Disney and Universal are notoriously tight-lipped on the parks’ annual attendance figures, so the report published annually by the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM gives rare insight into the industry. In 2021, Universal Studios and Universal’s Islands of Adventure each posted about 9 million estimated visitors.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“When does recycling return in Manatee County after Hurricane Ian? Here’s the latest” via Ryan Callihan of the Bradenton Herald — After being put on pause for more than two weeks while Manatee County residents braced for and recovered from Hurricane Ian, recycling collection will return Monday, Oct. 17. Manatee County residents can expect recycling pickup routes to resume on their normal collection days, according to Bill Logan, the county’s information outreach manager. Recycling collection was temporarily suspended to allow workers to prioritize garbage and storm debris collection. County officials say debris from the hurricane, such as tree branches and appliances destroyed by flooding, is still being collected by several contractors working throughout the county.

“Champions for Learning awards over $166K in grants to Collier County teachers” via Nikki Ross of the Naples Daily News — Champions for Learning, the education foundation in Collier County, surprised teachers Thursday with funds for their classroom grants. Throughout the day, Champions for Learning awarded 280 grant checks that totaled $166,288 to 55 schools in Collier County, a number the foundation said was record-breaking. The funds received by the teachers will help them implement creative and innovative learning experiences for students, according to the foundation. “We’re thrilled to be delivering more grant checks than we ever have, a 63% increase in funding,” said Barbara Evans, president and CEO of Champions for Learning. “That says a lot about how much our community supports and appreciates our Collier County teachers, especially while we’re all still recovering from the storm.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jacksonville City Council appeals racial gerrymandering ruling in redistricting case” via Andrew Pantazi of The Tributary — The Jacksonville City Council has decided to appeal a federal court order that found the city had likely racially gerrymandered its district lines. While waiting for the appeal, the Council will try to draw a new map to comply with the court order. Council President Terrance Freeman said the Council “disagrees with the outcome of the Court order. Therefore, we have directed the Office of General Counsel to appeal the decision. While we await the appeal, the Council will begin a new redistricting process immediately given the court order and the short window established by the District Court.”

—“Longtime Escambia County master deputy killed by suspected drunken driver in crash” via Benjamin Johnson of the Pensacola News Journal

“Vaping is a problem in Santa Rosa schools. District joins Juul lawsuit in response.” via Alex Miller of the Pensacola News Journal — Santa Rosa County District Schools is jumping in on a class-action lawsuit against the e-cigarette company Juul. The school opted in on the lawsuit late last week and will be represented by the firm Wagstaff & Cartmell, based out of Kansas City, Missouri. In early September, a settlement was announced in a case between Juul and a majority of U.S. states totaling over $438 million. The case requires changes to the company’s marketing practices that allegedly target youth. A school district in San Francisco will be the first one to take this issue to trial starting Nov. 4.

“Senate District 4: Political newcomer versus veteran legislator to represent Jacksonville” via Teresa Stepzinski of the Florida Times-Union — The race for Florida State Senate District 4 pits a relative political newcomer against a veteran state representative in the Nov. 8 General Election. An author, Sharmin Smith previously ran unsuccessfully for President in 2020. Running for President, she said, has been a longtime dream. The state Senate seat offers an opportunity to start locally and immediately to serve the community. Clay Yarborough currently serves as Representative for House District 12 — a seat he’s held since 2016. If elected to the state Senate, Yarborough said his top priorities will be supporting parents’ rights in education and supporting law enforcement as well as other first responders.

“Nassau Co. School Board candidates shelling out dollars on campaign signs” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — With some smaller races, expenditures on yard signs constitutes the biggest slice of the spending pie. That’s being proven true again in the Nassau County School Board runoffs, in which four candidates competing for two seats have put much of their late campaign spending into signs. The runoff between School Board member Jamie Deonas and educator Shannon Hogue is certainly going in that direction. Deonas gave his campaign more than $2,100 in signs in late September, listed as an in-kind contribution. Between Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, Hogue spent a combined $774 in two sign purchases with Island Signs of Fernandina Beach, bought an added $615 in signs from Big B’s Yard Signs in Fernandina, and added to that $64 in sign frames from Lowe’s.

“UF ‘Go Greater’ campaign exceeds $4.5B in contributions” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — With just two months remaining before its official conclusion, the University of Florida’s Go Greater campaign has far exceeded its $3 billion goal, reaching more than $4.5 billion in contributions so far. It’s the fifth largest sum ever raised at a public university, the largest ever in Florida, and tops fundraising among SEC schools. The raising will benefit students, medical patients, farmers, seniors, entrepreneurs, parents, consumers and first-generation college students, among others. To date, more than 620,000 Gators have contributed to the school’s fourth fundraising campaign in its 169-year history.

— TOP OPINION —

“Preparing for Republican debt blackmail” via Paul Krugman for The New York Times — Nobody knows for sure what will happen in the Midterm Elections. But if Republicans take one or both houses of Congress, the most important question will be one that is getting hardly any public attention: What will the Biden administration do when the GOP threatens to blow up the world economy by refusing to raise the debt limit?

Notice that I said “when,” not “if.” After Republicans took the House in 2010, they quickly weaponized the debt limit against the Obama administration, using it to extract spending cuts they couldn’t have achieved through normal legislative means. And that was a pre-MAGA GOP, one that for the most part didn’t deny the legitimacy of the President and didn’t make excuses for violent insurrections.

In fact, I wonder whether Republicans will even seriously try to extract concessions this time around, as opposed to creating chaos for its own sake.

So what should be done to avert this threat? If Republicans do gain control of one or both houses in November, Democrats should use the lame-duck session to enact a very large rise in the debt limit, enough to put the issue on ice for years.

If for some reason Democrats don’t take this obvious step, the Biden administration should be prepared to turn to legal strategies for bypassing the debt limit. There appear to be several loopholes the administration could exploit — minting trillion-dollar platinum coins is the most famous, but there are others, like issuing bonds with no maturity date and hence no face value.

The Obama administration was unwilling to go any of these routes, largely, I think, because it believed that they would look gimmicky and undignified, and it preferred to seek compromise. But surely Democrats don’t need to worry about dignity when the other party is ruled by Trump.

— OPINIONS —

“Biden and Democratic norms” via The Wall Street Journal editorial board — Democrats have spent six years warning about the threat to democratic norms and institutions, and sometimes they’re even right, the Jan. 6, 2021 riot being Exhibit A. But they’d have more credibility if they stopped undermining democratic institutions when it suits their political purposes. Biden is a leading offender on that score these days and he did it again last week by attacking the Supreme Court at a Democratic fundraiser. “The Supreme Court is more of an advocacy group these days than it is a, evenhanded about it,” Biden said. Calling the Court an “advocacy group” that disdains “evenhanded” justice undermines confidence in the rule of law. It’s every bit as corrosive as Trump’s attacks.

“There’s only one group to blame for how Republicans flocked to Trump” via David French of The Atlantic — Ever since Trump won the Republican nomination, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own. It’s what I’ll call the Mitt Romney martyr thesis. Republicans respected norms, Democrats did not, and now those same Democrats have the gall to savage the GOP for Trump? And so, the Republican establishment and the Republican base moved apart, with one side completely convinced that Romney lost because he was perhaps, if anything, too harsh (especially when it came to immigration) and the other convinced that he lost because he was too soft. Trump’s nomination was a triumph of that base.

“If you’re hunting for heresy, you aren’t a scientist” via Allysia Finley of The Wall Street Journal — Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo stirred a hornet’s nest when he released an analysis of state death and vaccine records that showed young men experienced an 84% increased risk of cardiac death within four weeks of receiving an mRNA vaccine. Actually, that’s unfair to hornets. They aren’t as mindless or vicious as the self-anointed experts attacking Ladapo. Ladapo’s study shows that some young men may experience severe effects. The so-called experts worry it will undermine their assertion that vaccines are an unalloyed public-health good. Instead, they are denouncing Ladapo as “anti-science”— the same epithet they’ve used against critics of lockdowns, mask mandates and climate policies. But science relies on challenging assumptions and debating evidence.

“America should spend billions to revive local news” via Perry Bacon Jr. of The Washington Post — My vision for addressing the huge decline in local journalism involves hiring 87,000 new journalists for about 1,300 news organizations with more than $10 billion in funding. There is a growing recognition that the collapse of local news and information is a crisis undermining the United States’ politics and communities. A growing number of areas, particularly small towns, either don’t have any news organizations or those organizations are so understaffed that they don’t cover much of anything. It’s hard to have real democracy in local decision-making when people have fairly little information about what public officials are doing.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Disney: Rare okapi born at Animal Kingdom Lodge” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Walt Disney World says a baby okapi was born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge this summer. The newborn, which arrived on July 17, has been named Beni. The calf, the offspring of first-time mom Olivia, is the first okapi born at Disney World since 2018. His dad is named Elombe. Twelve okapi have been born there, and Beni is the fifth one to come into the world at the lodge. Beni is named after a town in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the only country where endangered okapis are found, Disney says. The birth announcement comes ahead of World Okapi Day, which is Tuesday. Beni and Olivia are in a habitat backstage currently.

To watch a video of the newborn, please click on the image below:

“Nike’s new FAMU sneaker sells out quickly” via Ismara Cajuste of The Famuan — Nike, which supports Historically Black Colleges and Universities, visited Tallahassee Friday to give FAMU its very own Nike Dunk Low. Florida A&M University and Nike signed a multiyear agreement in March 2021 that covers athletic footwear, uniforms and clothing for FAMU athletes. The event took place at the APB store on Gaines Street, and the line extended down Gaines with over 2,000 attendees. Lunden Austin, a native of Tallahassee, oversees the operation of the APB store in Tallahassee. APB concentrates on cutting-edge fashion designers, collectible shoes, and a more forward-thinking brand list.

___

