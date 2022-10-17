October 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Harry Cohen highlights amiability in new ad, “Everybody”
Harry Cohen is advancing to the general election for Hillsborough County Commission District 1.

Kelly HayesOctober 17, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Randy Fine challenges Brevard Superintendent to debate on proposed property tax increase

2022Headlines

National Republicans, including Rick Scott, announce ‘Take Back Our Country Tour’

2022Headlines

Critics continue to weaponize Ron DeSantis’ ‘insurance crisis’

Harry Cohen
Cohen is up for a 2020 rematch against Republican Scott Levinson.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen is launching a new television ad as he runs for re-election.

The humorous new ad, titled “Everybody”, highlights Cohen’s amiability as he brings people together to “get things done.” 

Here is the ad:

The ad shows Cohen almost magically turning people from arguments to handshakes and hugs through a simple gesture. It also features Tampa Mayor Jane Castor giving an animated testimonial, saying that Cohen has been endorsed by “like … everybody.”

With this new ad, Cohen is hoping to appeal to the lighter side of voters who appreciate seeing an elected official who is there to serve and not take himself too seriously, his campaign stated.

Cohen has used a similar approach in the past, including a 2019 mayoral ad against his then-opponent Castor. Cohen’s 2019 ad bragged, “He’s not fancy. Not tall. But he’s got big plans for Tampa,” as he was shown dreaming of storm water management and stepping into an elevator with others towering over him.

Cohen is running for re-election in the newly drawn Hillsborough County Commission District 1, which includes South Tampa and MacDill Airforce Base, Davis Islands and Downtown Tampa.

Cohen served two terms on Tampa’s City Council before finishing third in the 2019 Tampa mayoral race. He was elected to the County Commission in 2020.

The freshman Commissioner has earned endorsements from Greater Tampa Realtors, Teamsters Local 79, SEIU Florida, the Tampa Police Benevolent Association, Equality Florida, AFL-CIO’s West Central Florida Labor Council and Hillsborough County Firefighters Local 2294.

Cohen is up for a 2020 rematch against Republican Scott Levinson. Levinson is making another run for the district, despite its new, more Democratic lean. The race will be a test for the new district and will likely not be a walk in the park for Cohen. He only edged out Levinson by 1.4 percentage points.

Neither candidate has a Primary Election challenger, sending them straight to their General Election rematch in November.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNational Republicans, including Rick Scott, announce 'Take Back Our Country Tour'

nextRandy Fine challenges Brevard Superintendent to debate on proposed property tax increase

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories