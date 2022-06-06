Hillsborough County Firefighters back Harry Cohen for re-election

Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen has announced an endorsement from Hillsborough County Firefighters, IAFF Local 2294, in support of his District 1 re-election campaign.

The local firefighters’ union is made up of more than 1,000 members who advocate for improved public and firefighter safety.

“The men and women of Hillsborough County Firefighters serve as the guardians and caretakers of our community. We are public servants and believe our community needs individuals who think of others before themselves and who also inspire others to give of themselves. We see this in Commissioner Cohen and encourage the citizens of Hillsborough County to join us in supporting his campaign and successful election to another term,” said the union’s treasurer Chris Boles in a statement.

“Firefighters are heroes who put themselves at great risk every day in order to keep us safe. As an elected official, it’s my job to ensure they have the resources and support needed to do so. I am inspired by their service and devotion to our community as well as honored to have earned their trust and support,” Cohen said in response to the endorsement.

Cohen has served two terms on Tampa’s City Council before finishing third in the 2019 Tampa Mayoral Election. He was elected to the County Commission in 2020.

Cohen will run in the newly drawn Hillsborough County Commission District 1, which includes South Tampa and MacDill Air Force Base; Davis Islands; Harbour Island; Downtown Tampa; Channelside; the Port of Tampa; coastal sections of Gibsonton and Adamsville; North Hyde Park; Seminole Heights; Forest Hills; West Tampa; Tampa International Airport; Town ‘N’ Country; and Westchase.

Cohen is up for a 2020 rematch against Republican Scott Levinson. Levinson is making another run for the district despite its new, more Democratic lean. The race will be a test for the new district and will likely not be a walk in the park for Cohen. He only edged out Levinson by 1.4 percentage points.

Neither candidate has a Primary Election challenger, sending them straight to their General Election rematch in November.