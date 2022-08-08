Tampa Realtors, Equality Florida back Harry Cohen backed in slate of new endorsements

Several new local organizations are endorsing Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen in his re-election bid.

The new backers include Greater Tampa Realtors, Teamsters Local 79, SEIU Florida, the Tampa Police Benevolent Association and Equality Florida.

“We were proud to endorse Commissioner Cohen when he first ran for this seat in 2020. Since he has been in office, Harry has been a reliable advocate for working people and workers’ rights,” Teamsters President Brian Rothman said in a statement.

“Our fair city and Hillsborough County are better places because of his contributions to our community both on and off of the dais, which is why we’re excited to endorse his re-election campaign.”

Cohen adds the endorsements to a growing list of supporters, including AFL-CIO’s West Central Florida Labor Council and Hillsborough County Firefighters Local 2294.

“Winning the support of each and every one of these groups as well as the tens of thousands of members forming their ranks is particularly meaningful to me because of the wide spectrum of individuals, interests and industries they represent. I am grateful for the trust they have placed in me and look forward to working closely with them to ensure victory at the polls in November,” Cohen said in a statement.

Cohen is running for re-election in the newly drawn Hillsborough County Commission District 1, which includes South Tampa and MacDill Airforce Base, Davis Islands and Downtown Tampa.

Cohen served two terms on Tampa’s City Council before finishing third in the 2019 Tampa mayoral race. He was elected to the County Commission in 2020.

Cohen is up for a 2020 rematch against Republican Scott Levinson. Levinson is making another run for the district, despite its new, more Democratic lean. The race will be a test for the new district and will likely not be a walk in the park for Cohen. He only edged Levinson by 1.4 percentage points.

Neither candidate has a Primary Election challenger, sending them straight to their General Election rematch in November