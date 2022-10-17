National Republicans, including Rick Scott, announce ‘Take Back Our Country Tour’

How high a priority is Florida for national Republicans in the Midterms? The Republican National Committee is announcing that its “Take Back Out Country Tour” will hold one its first stops in the Sunshine State.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who heads the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), announced the tour with Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chair Tom Emmer. Interested voters were encouraged to sign up for updates online.

Meanwhile, almost immediately after the tour was announced, Florida media were notified of a stop in Doral for Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Scott, Florida’s junior U.S. Senator, will join McDaniel to stump with Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart and María Elvira Salazar, as well as Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez.

“Republicans are more united than ever to elect Republicans up and down the ballot and take back the House and Senate,” reads a joint statement from Scott, Emmer and McDaniel.

“This election is a referendum on Joe Biden and Democrats’ clear record of failure: rising costs, out of control crime, and an open border. Voters have nominated an incredible slate of Republican candidates that offer a clear alternative to Democrats’ disastrous one-party rule. The choice is clear this November and Republicans have commonsense solutions to take back our country.”

The event will kick off at 2 p.m. at the RNC Hispanic Community Center.

Scott’s interest, of course, is in electing a Republican majority in the Senate, though notably, the announced list of attendees did not include U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. His re-election, though, is critical to efforts to reach 51 seats in the Senate. He faces a challenge from U.S. Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat.

Salazar remains the House incumbent in Florida facing the most serious challenge, if only because Democrats representing Florida swing districts chose not to seek re-election. A poll released Monday shows Salazar leading Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo, but it’s clear the NRCC still wants attention and support for the incumbent in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

Of course, re-electing Gov. Ron DeSantis and Nuñez to a second term has also been a high priority for national Republicans.