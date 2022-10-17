October 17, 2022
National Republicans, including Rick Scott, announce ‘Take Back Our Country Tour’
Rick Scott may not be running, but he does have skin in the game.

Jacob Ogles

Election 2022 Republican Agenda
One of its first stops will be in Doral on Oct. 18.

How high a priority is Florida for national Republicans in the Midterms? The Republican National Committee is announcing that its “Take Back Out Country Tour” will hold one its first stops in the Sunshine State.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who heads the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), announced the tour with Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chair Tom Emmer. Interested voters were encouraged to sign up for updates online.

Meanwhile, almost immediately after the tour was announced, Florida media were notified of a stop in Doral for Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Scott, Florida’s junior U.S. Senator, will join McDaniel to stump with Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart and María Elvira Salazar, as well as Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez.

“Republicans are more united than ever to elect Republicans up and down the ballot and take back the House and Senate,” reads a joint statement from Scott, Emmer and McDaniel.

“This election is a referendum on Joe Biden and Democrats’ clear record of failure: rising costs, out of control crime, and an open border. Voters have nominated an incredible slate of Republican candidates that offer a clear alternative to Democrats’ disastrous one-party rule. The choice is clear this November and Republicans have commonsense solutions to take back our country.”

The event will kick off at 2 p.m. at the RNC Hispanic Community Center.

Scott’s interest, of course, is in electing a Republican majority in the Senate, though notably, the announced list of attendees did not include U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. His re-election, though, is critical to efforts to reach 51 seats in the Senate. He faces a challenge from U.S. Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat.

Salazar remains the House incumbent in Florida facing the most serious challenge, if only because Democrats representing Florida swing districts chose not to seek re-election. A poll released Monday shows Salazar leading Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo, but it’s clear the NRCC still wants attention and support for the incumbent in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

Of course, re-electing Gov. Ron DeSantis and Nuñez to a second term has also been a high priority for national Republicans.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

