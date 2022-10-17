October 17, 2022
Critics continue to weaponize Ron DeSantis’ ‘insurance crisis’

A.G. GancarskiOctober 17, 20224min0

A new video voices familiar arguments about troubled market.

Florida’s faltering property insurance market continues to be a live issue ahead of Election Day, and a new video underscores an increasingly familiar case against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The DeSantis Watch group unveiled Monday its latest criticism of the incumbent. The 38-second long “Ron’s Insurance Crisis” interweaves scary news reports and a jeremiad about the property insurance market from Sen. Jeff Brandes to make the case to “vote Ron out.”

“In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Florida’s already cratering property insurance market is now on the verge of collapse and rates are set to skyrocket again,” said DeSantis Watch Communications Director Anders Croy.

“As Florida’s housing affordability crisis has grown, the Governor has responded by giving bailouts to his corporate donors in the insurance industry and slashing funding for affordable housing for workers and seniors throughout the state. Floridians need real relief that brings down the cost of property insurance, not more of Ron DeSantis’ failure to lead that is pricing the middle class out of their homes,” Croy added.

The DeSantis Watch video comes just days after the Governor cast doubt on Florida’s own insurer of last resort, Citizens Property Insurance, as “unfortunately undercapitalized” and “something that if you had a major storm, could be in some problems.”

Though the company has more than a million customers now, it was spared worse financial impacts since it had relatively limited exposure in Southwest Florida during Hurricane Ian.

The video is the latest in a series of criticisms from Democrats and even some Republicans of a property insurance market that is among the most fragile in the country.

Democrat Charlie Crist has said for weeks that DeSantis is the “worst property insurance Governor in Florida history.” And U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has lamented rates that have “skyrocketed” in what he has called a “failing” property insurance market during the DeSantis era.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

