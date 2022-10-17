Polling continues to give Kamala Harris the edge against Ron DeSantis in potential 2024 faceoff

More polling illustrates potential challenges for Ron DeSantis against Kamala Harris, if the two faced off in 2024’s Presidential Election.

The October Harvard/Harris Poll shows a slight Harris lead yet again in terms of national popular vote in that election. Harris would secure 41% support, DeSantis 39%, with 20% unsure of whom they would support.

DeSantis performs notably worse against Harris than former President Donald Trump, who draws 49% support against just 38% for Harris. October is the latest in a series of months where the Vice President edged out the Governor if the two squared off atop presidential tickets in two years.

In September’s survey from the same pollster, Harris drew 41% support, with DeSantis commanding 38% backing, and a remaining 21% of respondents unsure.

A Harvard/Harris Poll from May showed Harris was the choice of 41% of respondents, with DeSantis at 38% and 20% undecided.

Harris commanded the support of 42% of those polled, with DeSantis the choice of 38% of respondents, in the April survey.

A February poll showed Harris the choice of 41% of those surveyed, with DeSantis at 39%.

A January Harvard/Harris Poll, meanwhile, had DeSantis 1 point ahead of Harris, with 40% support and just 39% for the Vice President.

Despite the polling trend suggesting more Americans would want Harris over DeSantis as President, the Governor has called the Vice President “impeachment insurance” for President Joe Biden in the recent past.

“So, here’s the thing. I thought Biden picking her at first was the worst decision ever because she’s not great. But she’s like the best impeachment insurance and 25th Amendment insurance anyone could have,” DeSantis said on Fox News’ Ingraham Angle in July.

“Because as bad as Biden is, even though he can barely read the teleprompter, and as much as people disapprove of him, nobody wants Harris, and so they’d much rather stick with Biden floundering around than actually turn the wheels of power over to somebody that clearly is in over her head,” DeSantis added.

The poll delved into other DeSantis related questions as well, including the likelihood of DeSantis getting the GOP nomination.

If Trump were in the field, he would get 55% support against just 17% for DeSantis, the poll suggests. But if Trump did not run, DeSantis would be a strong frontrunner, with 40% support, more than double that of former Vice President Mike Pence, at 18%.