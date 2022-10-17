October 17, 2022
New Ashley Moody ad buy highlights immigration, funding police

Wes Wolfe October 17, 2022

This ad buy comes on the heels of another one in the past week, also set for 10 media markets.

The campaign for Attorney General Ashley Moody is leaving little to chance in her race for re-election, going up on 10 media markets statewide with a 30-second, quick-hitting ad that wouldn’t look out of place in a Fox News graphics montage.

Titled, “Fought Back,” the ad includes bold text over rich red and blue graphics, detailing Moody’s stances on immigration and police funding. The ad first debuted in late September.

“Ashley Moody defends our laws and those who enforce them,” the narrator says over images of Moody talking with law enforcement figures, then still and video images of protests. “So when extremists tried defunding our police, instead of defending our streets, Ashley Moody fought back.”

The ad states Moody “fought back” against sanctuary city designations and human trafficking.

“And we’re going to hold them accountable in federal court,” Moody says in one of several Fox News clips.

This ad buy comes on the heels of another one in the past week, also set for 10 media markets. AdImpact data showed that as of Oct. 17, “Fought Back” ran more than 1,700 times with more than 37.8 million impressions among adults aged 35 years and older. AdImpact also noted more than $616,000 spent so far on the ad.

Most television airings of the ad so far have been around Jacksonville — nearly 450. But it’s received the most impressions among 35-plus adults — 14.2 million — in the Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne market.

Moody had more than $2.6 million in her Friends of Ashley Moody political committee as of Sept. 30. She also had more than $840,000 in her campaign account through that same date.

Democratic Attorney General nominee Aramis Ayala had slightly more than $30,000 on hand as of the end of September, a number boosted by more than $15,000 in contributions during the last week of the month.

Moody also led Ayala in a recent Spectrum News/Siena College Poll 41% to 34%, with a 16-point lead among independent voters.

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

