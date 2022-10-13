October 13, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

New Ashley Moody ad explains why Attorney General is Florida’s ‘top cop’

A.G. GancarskiOctober 13, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022HeadlinesHurricane Ian

After Hurricane Ian, Gov. DeSantis issues executive order on 2022 election

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Politicians, victims’ families react after jury recommends life for Parkland shooter

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Jury recommends life in prison for Parkland school shooter

Moody top cop
The positive spot is a 'significant advertising buy across a majority of the state's ten media markets.'

Attorney General Ashley Moody often refers to herself as the state’s “top cop,” and a new ad buy with that title delineates some of what that title means.

The Moody re-election campaign rolled out the spot, which it described as a “significant advertising buy across a majority of the state’s ten media markets.” The ad relies on third-person testimonials extolling Moody as “our Attorney General, our top cop.”

“I needed a protector,” contends a mother identified as Becca.

Deputy Sheriff Anthony needed a “prosecutor,” meanwhile. And Grandmother Hedy needed a “fighter.”

Moody fills those roles, and more, per the ad.

“Ashley Moody fought for me,” the narrators contend, lauding her for having “shut down scammers” and having “safeguarded seniors” as she “stood with law enforcement.”

“Moody even took Big Pharma to court and won,” the ad contends.

“She fights,” contends human trafficking survivor Savannah Parvu.

This ad may seem familiar. A Republican Party of Florida 3 PAC with Moody, CFO Jimmy Patronis and GOP Agriculture Commissioner nominee Wilton Simpson is airing with the same material under the title “Protector,” according to Ad Impact.

That version of the ad has seen $140,000+ of spend over the last three days, with more than $60,000 of that on broadcast in the Daytona/Melbourne/Orlando market, from which Moody’s Democratic opponent, former State Attorney Aramis Ayala, hails.

Moody has also run an ad called “Fought Back” since Sept. 27, which has seen over $262,000 of spend. More than half of that expenditure has been in the Orlando market as well.

Moody has maintained a prohibitive cash edge over Ayala throughout the General Election campaign.

Even after moving $3 million to the Republican Party of Florida at the end of September, Moody still had more than $2.6 million in her Friends of Ashley Moody political committee as of Sept. 30. She also had more than $840,000 in her campaign account through that same date.

Ayala had slightly more than $30,000 on hand as of the end of September, a number boosted by more than $15,000 in contributions during the last week of the month.

Moody appears to be the favorite, at least according to a recent Spectrum News/Siena College Poll. She led Ayala in that survey 41% to 34%, with a 16-point lead among independent voters.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFernandina Port officials reticent to oppose right whale vessel speed rule

nextPoliticians, victims' families react after jury recommends life for Parkland shooter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories