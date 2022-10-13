Politicians, victims’ families react after jury recommends life for Parkland shooter

Confusion gave way to disbelief Thursday as it became apparent that a jury found mitigating factors were enough to spare the life of Nikolas Cruz, the person responsible for the worst school shooting in Florida history.

Some on Twitter were confused — and the New York Post and several other outlets tweeted the wrong outcome — during the hourlong verdict reading.

But slowly, condemnation of the verdict grew as it became clear that although the jury found that aggravating factors were present in this case, one or more of the jurors found that mitigating factors kept them from recommending the death penalty.

“It’s a stain,” said Ilan Alhadeff, father of Alyssa, who died along with 16 others in the halls of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He gave remarks to the media immediately following the verdict. “He’s not a human being, he’s an animal.”

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jaime, was killed in the massacre, told the cameras outside the courthouse, “I’m not often stunned, but I am stunned…I could not be more disappointed.”

Max Schachter, who lost his son, Alex, vented on Twitter immediately after the verdict.

“Prior to the shooting the Parkland murderer said he wanted to kill 20 people,” tweeted Schachter, who founded the nonprofit, Safe Schools for Alex, in the aftermath of the shooting. “He stopped after killing 17 including my sweet little boy Alex. Afterwards he didn’t want to die. He wanted to live. Today he got everything he wanted. While our loved ones are in the cemetery.”

One of the survivors of attending school that day, Feb. 14, 2018, said it turned out how he wanted it, however.

“The parkland shooter doesn’t deserve the gift of life, if a random individual happened to kill him, I would not mourn,” said Matt Deitsch, a prominent member of March for Our Lives, the pro-gun control movement that grew out of the incident. “But, I don’t believe our gov’t has the authority, jury or not, to condemn him or anyone to death. I am staunchly against the death penalty in principle.”

Politicians, however, weighed in on the opposite side.

“He should die 17 times!” tweeted Jared Moskowitz, the Democratic nominee to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He is also an alum of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who served in the Legislature in the immediate aftermath of the killings.

Charlie Crist, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, did not agree with the jury verdict, either. On this, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said he concurred.

“There are crimes for which the only just penalty is death,” Crist tweeted. “The Parkland families and community deserved that degree of justice. I will continue to pray for healing for the families and every person impacted by this tragedy.”

The case, which birthed the “March for Our Lives” movement demanding gun control, has already had a huge effect on the laws of the state of Florida. The state is one of only a few that has so-called “red flag” laws that allow a judge to remove guns from a person who might be a danger to themselves or others. It also increased the minimum age that a person can buy a weapon from 18 to 21.

Tony Montalto, outside the courthouse in front of the media, repeatedly recalled that Cruz had killed his daughter, Gina, with a direct shot to the chest.

“Today’s ruling was yet again another gut punch for so many of us who devastatingly lost our loved ones on that tragic Valentine’s Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school.”