Joe Henderson: Upcoming debate is Val Demings’ best and last chance to catch Marco Rubio

While Val Demings and her supporters would like to believe otherwise, polls say the U.S. Senate race in Florida is Marco Rubio’s to lose.

That’s the backdrop as they both meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. in their only debate. With just two weeks until Election Day, it’s Demings’ last and best chance to sway undecided voters, assuming enough of those voters remain to make a difference.

Demings is smart and tough, and I won’t be surprised if she repeatedly scores in the debate. Rubio has been known to melt under hot lights and underperform.

But would it matter? Demings needs to believe it does, and Rubio gave her several lines of attack.

It starts with the Republican party’s embrace of lies and bigotry. The 2020 election wasn’t stolen, despite you-know-who’s repeated claims to the contrary. And it’s true that Rubio did vote to approve President Joe Biden’s electors.

But while some members of his party took positions that marginalize just about everyone outside the GOP base, he has largely been a bystander.

Rubio called a bill to protect same-sex marriage a “stupid waste of time.” Demings would do well to remind him of that. He supported Gov. Ron DeSantis’ divisive “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

At times, Rubio advocated for cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

However, Florida, as we know, has trended red for a while now. That gives Rubio a built-in edge to go along with incumbency, although, with his record of consistently missing large numbers of votes, it might be worth Demings’ time to ask if he really wants the job.

Rubio, meanwhile, can attach Demings to a sluggish economy and an unpopular President.

While Demings has focused on letting voters know who she is (a cop on the beat) and what she stands for (abortion rights), Rubio went all in for name-calling.

Demings isn’t just liberal, she is dangerously radical, according to one pro-Rubio ad. And, as a Democrat in the U.S. House, she voted along with Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s agenda.

Yawn.

It’s possible that last word — yawn — more or less sums up where Floridians are when it comes to this race. According to federal election records, Demings has spent nearly $60 million on this race, about double what Rubio spent.

Her ads have blanketed TV for months, stressing that she’s a different kind of Democrat. She’s tough on crime and would stand up to those in her party who want to defund the police.

After a while, though, people tune that out because they’ve heard it all. And since they’re voting for a U.S. Senator, not a top cop, I don’t believe that “cop” message resonated.

The numbers back that up. Rubio has held a consistent 5- to 8-point lead throughout the campaign.

I guess we’ll know if that’s true after the debate.

Even if Demings “wins” the debate, she needs people besides the insatiable political junkies to tune in.

It won’t be for lack of opportunity if they don’t. Ten large Florida markets will show the debate. It will also air on statewide public radio and be available on the TV websites and Facebook pages.

But the 7-8 p.m. time block is also when Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy air in many markets. People watch those shows out of habit, and if the debate hasn’t registered on their radar — or maybe even if it has — well, you know.

Politics can have that effect on people.

Still, this is Demings’ last, best chance to take the campaign beyond the dueling ads and into substance. It’s a chance to define herself against the caricature Rubio painted.

And if Rubio can avoid gaffes or horrific blunders, it’s a chance to all but wrap up the election.

Stay tuned.