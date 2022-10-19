Fantasyland poll shows statewide Florida Dem candidates leading; spoiler alert: they’re not

I’ll take “things that aren’t going to happen” for $800.

That’s my reaction to the latest polling numbers from the SimilarPoll2022 Midterm Election Survey, which bafflingly suggests both of Florida’s highest profile races are toss-ups.

The poll puts U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-I’m Leading in All the Polls) in a dead heat with his challenger U.S. Rep. Val Demings (D-The Odds Aren’t In Your Favor), with Demings actually edging Rubio with 40% support to his 38%.

Similarly, and just as laughably, the poll shows Democrat Charlie Crist leading Gov. Ron DeSantis by about the same margin.

OK, OK. Polls are fickle little things. But this one is either horribly unscientific or the numbers are just bequeathed from somewhere out in La La Land.

Let’s start by breaking down the numbers, independent any results for actual candidates. The poll shows that 43% of respondents indicate they plan to vote on Election Day, with 24% saying they plan to vote by mail and 13% saying they plan to vote early. Let’s compare those numbers to the last Midterm Election in Florida, in 2018.

Then, nearly 8.3 million people cast a vote in Florida, according to the Division of Elections. Of those, only 36% voted on Election Day, while 32% voted early and 31% voted by mail.

We’re already seeing some major disparities here.

The problem may be quite simple: It’s not specific to Florida. The poll is conducted nationwide, meaning it’s possible not everyone responding lives in or is even all that familiar with Florida elections. Someone living in deep blue California isn’t going to have an impact on which way the political winds blow in Florida, I don’t care how much you weight the results to compensate for demographics.

Now, let’s head back over to reality peninsula, where just about every credible poll shows likely victories for both Rubio and DeSantis.

FiveThirtyEight currently puts DeSantis 7 percentage points ahead of Crist.

The Cook Political Report puts Florida’s Governor’s race in the likely Republican category.

Likewise with Sabato’s Crystal Ball.

Suffolk University Poll: DeSantis

Mason-Dixon Polling: DeSantis (by double digits I might add)

And it’s not much of a different story for Rubio’s chances. Fivethirtyeight has him nearly 5 percentage points ahead. Cook Political Report, like DeSantis, puts the U.S. Senate Race in the likely Republican column. Sabato’s Crystal Ball? Also likely Republican.

I could go on. And on, and on, and on. But you clearly get the point.

One thing the SimilarPoll gets right is this: The top issue facing voters this cycle is inflation and the cost of living, followed by the economy, issues Republicans dominate, especially when a Democrat occupies the White House. And this is super important so I’m going to say it loud for folks in the back: THOSE WERE THE TOP TWO ISSUES FOR BOTH POLITICAL PARTIES.

Health care, abortion and climate change, issues Democrats are running on nationwide, land in the No. 3, 4 and 5 spots respectively even among Democrats. Republicans put abortion (obviously for different reasons) at No. 5, and swap climate change for immigration.

So let’s evaluate. On what planet do Democrats running statewide, in a state that now has a voter registration advantage for Republicans (who historically turn out in higher volume than Democrats), over-perform in an election when their top issues aren’t even voters’ biggest concerns?

I hope you’ve taken your blood pressure meds because this poll gets the whole salt shaker.