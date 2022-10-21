‘Resilient economy’: Gov. DeSantis hails booming numbers in final pre-election jobs report

If the job market is what’s driving voters, Republicans will try to use the new September jobs report from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to summon a Red Wave on Election Day.

The pre-election jobs report from the state of Florida, rolled out Friday just before an event where he was endorsed by industry groups, presented the sunniest forecast since before the crash of 2008 and the second-lowest rate ever.

Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.5% in the month of September, the second lowest rate in the state’s recorded history and the lowest rate since October 2006, the coda of the Jeb Bush era.

Despite challenges, the market is “remaining strong,” the Governor’s Office contends.

“Florida’s economy continues to outpace the national average — Floridians are finding jobs, and our state’s businesses are thriving. As we continue to support Southwest Florida communities in their recovery from Hurricane Ian, a resilient economy is paramount,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

“With inflation still surging due to federal policies and with Southwest Florida recovering from Hurricane Ian, Florida has maintained sound fiscal and economic policies that will help us mitigate these challenges.”

DEO Secretary Dane Eagle, for his part, credits the man who appointed him for driving the growth.

“Leadership matters — Florida’s economy is strong, resilient, and positioned for continued success because of Governor DeSantis’ decisive leadership,” Eagle said.

Eagle contended that leadership included DeSantis’ stewardship throughout the pandemic, when he often found himself at odds with COVID-19 mitigation measures favored by the Joe Biden White House.

“Florida didn’t get lucky. Instead of locking people down during the pandemic, Governor DeSantis lifted people up, and we are seeing the impacts of this direction nationally,” Eagle contended, though he didn’t elaborate on that point.

“Now in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian, the unprecedented and dedicated response to recovery spearheaded by the Governor and First Lady sends a strong message to the region that Florida has your back, and we will rebuild stronger than before.”

In terms of pure unemployment numbers, the state has been below the national average since December 2020, the final month of the Donald Trump administration.

DeSantis has offered warnings about economic downturn, blasting “Bidenflation” and condemning “Orwellian doublespeak” from the Biden administration about a recession actually existing. Those warnings recurred Friday, when he said Biden was “trying to plunge the country into a recession.”