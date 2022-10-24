October 24, 2022
Vern Buchanan’s humble beginnings, American Dream success story featured in new television ad

Peter Schorsch October 24, 2022

2022-10-23_145633
'A lot of politicians can talk about the American Dream, but few can say they’ve actually lived it.'

Those are the first words you hear in a new sixty-second television commercial blanketing Southwest Florida airwaves this week. The inspirational ad, unveiled today by Congressman Vern Buchanan’s re-election campaign for Florida’s 16th Congressional District, tells the story of Buchanan’s rags-to-riches success story and his present-day fight to keep the American Dream alive.

The ad features footage from Washington D.C., Florida and Inkster, Michigan where Buchanan and his five siblings were raised in a 900-square-foot home. It tells the story of how Buchanan’s father drove a school bus and worked in the factory to support his family.

The second half of the ad focuses on Buchanan’s military service in the Air National Guard and how he and his wife “started a business with a few bucks and a steadfast belief in the American Dream.” The spot concludes with visuals of Buchanan “working to keep the American Dream alive for our children and grandchildren — and everyone willing to fight for it.”

“A lot of politicians can talk about the American Dream, but few can say they’ve actually lived it,” said Max Goodman, Buchanan’s cutting-edge consultant who produced the ad. “Vern’s success story was never guaranteed, and it was that blue-collar upbringing that would ultimately shape the leader he is today.”

Buchanan is not expected to receive much of a threat at the ballot box this November as his Democrat opponent Jan Schneider has raised little money and gained next to no traction.

The Florida Congressman does, however, have his sights on the Ways and Means Chair should Republicans take back the House this election cycle. Despite being the second-largest congressional delegation in the country, Florida does not have representation at the helm of any committee in Washington.

As Florida Politics reported last week, Buchanan has been traveling the country with House Republican Whip Steve Scalise and Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart raising money for congressional candidates. Diaz-Balart, the dean of Florida’s congressional delegation, is one of Buchanan’s most outspoken advocates for the Ways and Means Chair saying, “In Congress, nobody has the experience Vern has, not theoretically but from doing it all bottom to top.”

You can view the ad here:

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

One comment

  • J.R. Dobbs

    October 24, 2022 at 5:35 am

    How does coming from humble beginnings to stealing 2.3 million in taxpayer PPP funds is viewed as a positive?

    Reply

