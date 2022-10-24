Charlie Crist surrogates preach GOTV gospel at ‘Revive the Vote’ events

Democrat Charlie Crist’s campaign held a series of events intended to drive turnout ahead as early voting starts. The “Revive the Vote” gatherings, held in church settings, served as a chance for campaign surrogates in minority communities to proselytize on the importance of defeating incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Karla Hernández, Crist’s running mate, said the events marked a chance to speak to voters in important settings. She gathered in Key West with voters at Cornish Memorial AME Zion Church.

“As a woman of faith, speaking with the attendees was extremely meaningful,” Hernández tweeted. “Thank you to Pastor Rochelle Pearson-McEntyre for the warm welcome.”

The timing of the events is important as well. For most Floridians, the opportunity to vote in-person before Election Day launched on Monday. All counties will hold early voting from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5. But Election Supervisors can open the option as early as Oct. 24, and in most major counties, voters are voting in-person.

Early voting has begun in Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Calhoun, Charlotte, DeSoto, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Hendry, Hillsborough, Indian River, Jefferson, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie and Taylor counties.

Besides Hernández, other surrogates for the Crist campaign took to pulpits around the state. Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Miami Gardens Democrat, brought the message in South Florida, as did Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam. Rep. Travaris McCurdy spoke in Central Florida, as did Orlando City Commissioners Bakari Burns and Regina Hill. Rep. Tracie Davis spread the word in Jacksonville.

In total, the revival events took place in 15 churches across Florida on Sunday. The hope is that by promoting souls to the polls events in the next 16 days, Crist will overcome intimidating odds and be the first Democrat elected to the Governor’s mansion since 1994.