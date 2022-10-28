What Halloween decoration has Florida under its spell?

As Halloween creeps closer, Floridians have been bewitched by one decoration in particular.

A recent report from Lombardo Living found that Floridians are under the spell of witches — the state’s most popular Halloween decoration. Florida joins less than 10 other states charmed by the witch, which ranked as the fifth most popular decoration across the U.S.

The most popular? Pumpkins and skeletons. But it’s not all boos for witches.

Americans remain hexed by the Sanderson Sisters, who have charmed audiences for decades in the Disney Classic “Hocus Pocus.” In fact, it’s the second most popular pop culture decoration across the country. And according to survey respondents, 40% of Americans say they’re excited to watch the new sequel.

Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas ranked as the most popular pop culture decoration.

So, how long do Americans typically spend prepping for fright night? On average, people will spend three hours decorating for Halloween, according to the report. Perhaps the spookiest stat is that the average American will spend $61 on Halloween decor annually.

This year, however, nearly half of Americans say they plan to spend less on decorations and candy due to inflation, but 71% still plan on decorating this year. More than half of Americans say they’ll walk or drive around to check out everyone’s Halloween displays.

That high spirits accompany Halloween is no surprise — about 84% of Americans say they are big fans of “spooky season.”

Now, when do people lay Halloween to rest? About 52% said they will bury their decor during the first week of November, while 23% say the Halloween spirit dies as the sun rises on Nov. 1.

Either way, there’s still time to do the monster mash and drink plenty of boos!

The report was compiled after analyzing more than 1,200 Halloween decoration search terms in Google to identify the most popular in each state. Lombardo also polled over 1,000 homeowners to understand national trends in Halloween home decorations, including when they put them up and how much they plan to spend.