New Port Richey Mayor under fire after Bike Fest diss

Some New Port Richey residents want their Mayor to step down, citing disrespect to local businesses.

At issue is the city’s annual Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day festival held this year from Oct. 7-9 despite Mayor Rob Marlowe’s apparent disdain for the event.

Before the festival, business owners grew frustrated with Marlowe over several permitting disputes, according to ABC Action News and information obtained by Florida Politics.

To make matters worse for those already peeved, Marlowe took to social media with a diss, writing, “If beer, motorcycles, and more beer isn’t your thing, there is a family-friendly alternative in Zephyrhills this weekend.”

For those unfamiliar with the area, Zephyrhills is not in New Port Richey and Marlowe does not represent that city.

Now, a petition is circulating, both online and on paper, to have Marlowe removed from office.

A Change.org petition has 201 signatures, as of Tuesday evening. Organizers estimate they have 500-600 signatures so far of the 1,100 needed.

The online petition accuses Marlowe of being “known to verbally attack small business owners and citizens.” It calls on Marlowe to be recalled for malfeasance.

Marlowe, at a City Council meeting last Tuesday, apologized for his comments regarding the Bike Fest event, but declined to step down.

“Contrary to what you may have been told, I am not anti-bike fest. And while it is not my favorite event, I recognize that some of our downtown businesses benefit from it and I’m happy for them,” Marlowe said, according to ABC Action News.

But business owners were unmoved by the apology. One of the most vocal, Lis’s Pieces artisan boutique owner Lisa Langford, who organized the petition to have Marlowe removed from office, said many of the local owners she spoke to reported a reduction in revenue from the event this year. She estimates some businesses see revenue rise over the three-day event by 40%-50%.

“The Mayor is supposed to support and promote local businesses and the citizens, and for him to direct traffic elsewhere is unacceptable,” she told ABC Action News.

According to that outlet, the city provides $12,000 in support for the annual Bike Fest event.

A source familiar with the circumstances told Florida Politics that the Mayor was at the center of confusion over permitting for certain restaurants to cook outside their restaurant for the event, which escalated into threats.

The circulating petition calls for accountability for any elected official who displays “derogatory behavior.”

“Rob Marlowe has over stepped his authority and is a disgrace to the city of New Port Richey,” it reads.

It further lists a series of accusations, which Florida Politics has not independently verified, including that Marlowe “jumped ship and evacuated to Georgia during … Hurricane Ian” and told citizens to “go away and stop asking for public records.”