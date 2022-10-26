Duke Energy commits $600K for families facing hardship

Duke Energy Florida is dedicating $600,000 to 10 Florida-based assistance programs to help customers in need cover household expenses as increasing living expenses continue to burden individuals.

That contribution is in addition to the $100,000 Duke Energy Florida committed last week to Share the Light Fund agencies to distribute to families in need.

“Duke Energy is committed to supporting our customers during this time of continued economic hardship,” Duke Energy Florida State President Melissa Seixas said. “We realize that we can do so much more together than alone, so we are grateful to work alongside these community allies to provide much-needed relief to our customers.”

Duke customers may qualify for assistance for utility bill payment, housing costs, food and other essential items.

Of the contribution, Duke committed $160,000 to Heart of Florida United Way to assist with payments on utility bills and rent or mortgage payments.

“Every day, we have hundreds of people across Central Florida turn to us for help,” Heart of Florida United Way President and CEO Jeff Hayward said. “Unfortunately, the need for help continues to grow substantially. Duke Energy’s support of emergency financial assistance comes at no greater time, and we look forward to stabilizing more families and neighbors, bringing assistance to those that need us most.”

Duke is directing $160,000 to 211 Tampa Bay Cares to provide assistance preventing eviction, keeping utilities connected and accessing transportation for vital trips such as health appointments, grocery shopping and job hunting.

“Our Hope Fund helps individuals, families with children and seniors in Pinellas County who are facing unexpected financial hardships,” Tampa Bay Cares President and CEO Micki Thompson said. “Together with the support from Duke Energy and other community champions, we are able to provide an immediate solution for our families in crisis.”

Other organizations receiving funds include Capital Area Community Action Agency, Suwannee River Economic Council, The Neighborhood Center of West Volusia, United Way Central Florida, United Way of Citrus County, United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, United Way of Marion County and United Way of North Central Florida.

Duke Energy also provides customers with access to available assistance, tools and programs to help manage bills. More information on those programs is available online.