Report: No room for vampires in the Sunshine State

Perhaps it’s the sunshine? Or maybe it’s the warm weather?

But for some reason, not one Florida city made the cut among Lawn Love’s 2022 Best Cities for Vampires. Not even the Top 20. Or 30. The first Florida city on the list was Jacksonville, which came in at No. 37.

To rank the cities, researchers looked at blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings — aka casket suppliers and homes with basements (another loss for Florida). The list also considered deterrents, like garlic and sunshine, as well as community and entertainment factors, such as vampire groups, nightlife options and vampire tours.

So, why was Jacksonville the first ranked Florida city? Turns out, it has quite the supply — Jacksonville actually ranked No. 1 among cities with the most blood centers.

Despite ample reserves for creatures of the night, Jacksonville appears in no other top ranking. Hialeah and Hollywood were the only other two cities to be highlighted on the list — among the cities with the lowest share of basements. No room for vampires there!

Instead, sunless northern cities crept to the top, with New York leading the way as a vampire empire because of its weather, nightlife and overall vamp-friendly surroundings. Other cities like Chicago (No. 2), and Seattle (No. 13) took the spots with plenty of fresh blood, nightlife options and casket suppliers.

But it doesn’t seem like Floridians have bad blood with cold bodies.

The state also didn’t appear on the report’s worst ranked cities for vampires. In fact, the majority of cities that ranked in the Top 10 worst were in Arizona, primarily because of the high amount of sunshine.

Surprise, Arizona, came in dead first among the worst, joined by other sunny Southern cities in Nevada and California. It’s hard to avoid the sun’s rays with maximum sunshine, minimal cloud cover, few basements and scarce casket suppliers (especially in California).