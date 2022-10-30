October 30, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Report: No room for vampires in the Sunshine State

Kelly HayesOctober 30, 20223min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.23.22

2022Headlines

Ron DeSantis makes New York pitch for Lee Zeldin

2022Headlines

Barack Obama call hopes to boost Florida Dems in final stretch of midterms

vampire
But, it doesn't seem like Floridians have bad blood with cold bodies.

Perhaps it’s the sunshine? Or maybe it’s the warm weather?

But for some reason, not one Florida city made the cut among Lawn Love’s 2022 Best Cities for Vampires. Not even the Top 20. Or 30. The first Florida city on the list was Jacksonville, which came in at No. 37.

To rank the cities, researchers looked at blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings — aka casket suppliers and homes with basements (another loss for Florida). The list also considered deterrents, like garlic and sunshine, as well as community and entertainment factors, such as vampire groups, nightlife options and vampire tours.

So, why was Jacksonville the first ranked Florida city? Turns out, it has quite the supply — Jacksonville actually ranked No. 1 among cities with the most blood centers.

Despite ample reserves for creatures of the night, Jacksonville appears in no other top ranking. Hialeah and Hollywood were the only other two cities to be highlighted on the list — among the cities with the lowest share of basements. No room for vampires there!

Instead, sunless northern cities crept to the top, with New York leading the way as a vampire empire because of its weather, nightlife and overall vamp-friendly surroundings. Other cities like Chicago (No. 2), and Seattle (No. 13) took the spots with plenty of fresh blood, nightlife options and casket suppliers.

But it doesn’t seem like Floridians have bad blood with cold bodies.

The state also didn’t appear on the report’s worst ranked cities for vampires. In fact, the majority of cities that ranked in the Top 10 worst were in Arizona, primarily because of the high amount of sunshine.

Surprise, Arizona, came in dead first among the worst, joined by other sunny Southern cities in Nevada and California. It’s hard to avoid the sun’s rays with maximum sunshine, minimal cloud cover, few basements and scarce casket suppliers (especially in California).

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis makes New York pitch for Lee Zeldin

nextWinner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.23.22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Halloween is brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more