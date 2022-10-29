Florida Sports Hall of Fame to host 2022 induction ceremony Wednesday in Tampa

The Florida Sports Hall of Fame will induct this year’s 12-member class on Wednesday in Tampa at the Raymond James Stadium.

The 2022 induction ceremony will feature some of Florida’s most iconic athletes, hosted by an evening cocktail reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, enshrinement ceremony and after-party with Tampa Bay Rays’ official DJ, DJ Fresh.

This year’s 12-member class represents careers spanning from 1979 to current and across seven different sports — baseball, bowling, fishing, football, golf and speed skating in addition to sports broadcasting. The class also represents the first-ever Special Olympic athlete to join the Hall.

This year’s class is one of the most diverse, covering more than six sports and including four women, and is representative of some of the greatest contributors to sports in the state.

“This class represents some of the most impressive accomplishments attainable: a Super Bowl MVP, a Stanley Cup Champion, an Olympic gold-medal coach, a World Series champion who is also a five-time All-Star, and a Guinness World Record holder,” said FSHF Board President Rick Hatcher in a statement.

The Florida Sports Hall of Fame 2022 Class includes:

— Rick Ankiel, baseball

— Leiza Fitzgerald, angler

— Luis Gonzalez, baseball

— Renee Hildebrand, speed skating coach

— Dexter Jackson, football

— James Jones, football

— Vincent “Vinny” Lecavalier, hockey

— Chris Nikic, Special Olympics Athlete

— Pam Oliver, sports broadcaster

— Fred Ridley, golf

— Barry Smith, football

— Lisa Wagner, bowling

Tickets and sponsorship packages can be purchased here.

The Florida Sports Hall of Fame is housed in the MidFlorida Events Center in Port St. Lucie, with more than 60 memorabilia exhibits from some of Florida’s most well-known sports stars.

Celebrating its 61st year, The Florida Sports Hall of Fame was started by the Florida Sports Writers and Sportscasters Association to recognize and honor Florida’s greatest sports figures and events and leverage this collective celebrity to promote fitness awareness, education and sports activities among our state’s youth and adults. Equally important is the promotion of the qualities of discipline and honor among sports participants.