October 29, 2022
Florida Sports Hall of Fame to host 2022 induction ceremony Wednesday in Tampa

Kelly Hayes
This year's class also represents the first-ever Special Olympic athlete to join the Hall.

The Florida Sports Hall of Fame will induct this year’s 12-member class on Wednesday in Tampa at the Raymond James Stadium.

The 2022 induction ceremony will feature some of Florida’s most iconic athletes, hosted by an evening cocktail reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, enshrinement ceremony and after-party with Tampa Bay Rays’ official DJ, DJ Fresh.

This year’s 12-member class represents careers spanning from 1979 to current and across seven different sports — baseball, bowling, fishing, football, golf and speed skating in addition to sports broadcasting. The class also represents the first-ever Special Olympic athlete to join the Hall.

This year’s class is one of the most diverse, covering more than six sports and including four women, and is representative of some of the greatest contributors to sports in the state.

“This class represents some of the most impressive accomplishments attainable: a Super Bowl MVP, a Stanley Cup Champion, an Olympic gold-medal coach, a World Series champion who is also a five-time All-Star, and a Guinness World Record holder,” said FSHF Board President Rick Hatcher in a statement.

The Florida Sports Hall of Fame 2022 Class includes:

Rick Ankiel, baseball

Leiza Fitzgerald, angler

Luis Gonzalez, baseball

Renee Hildebrand, speed skating coach

Dexter Jackson, football

James Jones, football

— VincentVinnyLecavalier, hockey

Chris Nikic, Special Olympics Athlete

Pam Oliver, sports broadcaster

Fred Ridley, golf

Barry Smith, football

Lisa Wagner, bowling

Tickets and sponsorship packages can be purchased here.

The Florida Sports Hall of Fame is housed in the MidFlorida Events Center in Port St. Lucie, with more than 60 memorabilia exhibits from some of Florida’s most well-known sports stars.

Celebrating its 61st year, The Florida Sports Hall of Fame was started by the Florida Sports Writers and Sportscasters Association to recognize and honor Florida’s greatest sports figures and events and leverage this collective celebrity to promote fitness awareness, education and sports activities among our state’s youth and adults. Equally important is the promotion of the qualities of discipline and honor among sports participants.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

