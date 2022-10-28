October 28, 2022
Appellate court rules rent control vote in Orange County should not count
A DCA opinion says a vote on a rent control measure should not be certified.

Jacob OglesOctober 28, 20225min0

For rent sign posted in front of a blurry front porch
Two of three judges agreed the law violates a 1977 state statute.

An appellate court is ruling a rent control referendum in Orange County should have been tossed from the ballot.

An opinion from Florida’s 5th District Court of Appeal said the rent control ordinance appearing on the General Election ballot violates Florida’s Constitution.

“Florida counties that operate under county charters — like the one in this case — have the power of self-government,” the opinion reads. “But the Florida Constitution limits this power. For example, local governments cannot pass an ordinance that is inconsistent with general and special laws enacted by the Florida Legislature. Such an ordinance, by its nature, would be unconstitutional.”

The decision reverses a circuit court ruling last month saying challenges against the ordinance may well prove successful, but a vote on the referendum should still take place.

The appellate opinion says that was a mistake. A vote should not take place on an “unconstitutional ordinance described by a misleading ballot summary.”

The greatest concern, the opinion determines, is a 1977 law still on the books that says Florida counties cannot impose rent control measures except under narrow circumstances and which do not have excessive exemptions. The court determined the Orange County proposal does not meet those thresholds.

While the appellate court reverses the lower court decision, the measure already appears on ballots already printed. In fact as of Oct. 28, the day the appellate opinion was published, 112,009 Orange County voters had already voted by mail or through early voting, according to Fresh Take Florida.

The court ordered an injunction regarding the referendum but did not state explicitly how the Orange County Supervisor of Elections, a defendant in a lawsuit brought by Florida Realtors and the Florida Apartment Association, should deal with the decision.

“We anticipate at a minimum, however, that the results of the ballot initiative will not be certified,” the opinion states.

The opinion was written by Appellate Judge Dan Traver, an appointee of Gov. Ron DeSantis, with a concurrence from Appellate Judge Meredith Sasso, one of former Gov. Rick Scott’s final appointments to the bench.

But Appellate Judge Jay Cohen, an appointee of former Gov. Charlie Crist, dissented.

“The County presented a plethora of facts supporting its position that a housing crisis exists in Orange County, an emergency so grave as to constitute a serious menace to the general public,” the dissent reads. “For the most part, Realtors did not dispute those facts. As a result, our review should be limited to whether those facts are sufficient to fulfill the statutory requirements.”

Supporters of the rent control proposal grimaced at the decision.

Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat who has supported the measure, said it’s “frustrating that as Floridians here in Orange County face exorbitant rent increases and a housing crisis that those who are profiting off the crisis are getting in the way of voters’ voices being heard.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

