‘Failure of leadership’: Charlie Crist says Ron DeSantis won’t condemn antisemitism

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to reserve comment on antisemitism in Jacksonville, where he was Saturday at the Georgia-Florida Game, in the wake of messages on overpasses and downtown buildings before and after the game.

General election opponent Charlie Crist is having no part of it, blaming the Governor’s “absolute failure of leadership” for facilitating the displays before and after the event.

“I am disgusted and horrified at the hateful, antisemitic rhetoric that was displayed in Jacksonville this weekend. Hate should have no home in Florida, period,” Crist asserted.

“But while antisemitism is spreading in our state, Governor DeSantis refuses to condemn it – even when it’s broadcast on the side of a stadium he is in,” Crist added. “It’s a disgusting and absolute failure of leadership. Today and always, I stand with our Jewish neighbors in Florida and across the nation.”

DeSantis was at Saturday’s Georgia-Florida game before heading to New York state to campaign with Lee Zeldin. He thus far has not offered comment.

The antisemitic messages first surfaced on a overpass on I-10 in western Duval County. A banner urged drivers to “end Jewish supremacy” and “honk if you know it was the Jews.”

Another one surfaced on Arlington Expressway, extolling Kanye West for being “right about the Jews.”

After the football game downtown, similar messages were broadcast on the stadium and other downtown buildings.

Crist isn’t the only former Governor to make his outrage known. Sen. Rick Scott made his position clear during a CNN interview Sunday morning.

“It makes you mad,” Scott told host Dana Bash. “I became Governor in January 2011, and we were dealing with this at one of our universities. I dealt with it as Governor.”

“Antisemitism: it’s disgusting, it’s wrong, we have to push back against it,” Scott said, adding that the country is “blessed” and that “we need to accept people.”

“We need to, we can cherish our differences, but let’s accept people,” Scott said. “So let’s quit dividing ourselves and quit attacking other people, and let’s talk about how we make this a better place.”