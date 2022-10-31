Marco Rubio claims Val Demings’ cop past DQ’d her from being VP

President Joe Biden didn’t pick U.S. Rep. Val Demings as his running mate in 2020, and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has a theory why.

The Senator told Fox News’ Mark Levin Sunday that Demings’ career in law enforcement was a deal breaker for Biden, who of course picked former prosecutor Kamala Harris instead.

“You know why Biden didn’t pick her? She used to be a police officer and that’s why she spent six months basically attacking the police,” Rubio said, delineating his grievances with Demings further.

“When they asked her in 2020, when they were burning police cars, and there was riots, and talk of defunding the police, they asked her, ‘What do you think about what Minneapolis is doing with defunding?’ She said, ‘Well, I think they’re being very thoughtful. I think they’re being very thoughtful.’ She also voted for a bill, supported a bill that would allow you to sue police officers as individuals, not the department, but the individual police officer. You can just imagine the harassment that would happen there.”

Rubio is upping the offensive with just a week before voters head to the polls to select between Rubio and Demings in the U.S. Senate race.

“Now of course, she wants to paper over that and walk away from it, but that’s not how she was talking back in 2020. So, she would absolutely be a compliant voice,” Rubio asserted.

“But understand that when Biden was considering her, he really was, the knock on her from the Left was that she used to be a police officer. She tried to cleanse herself of that by becoming anti-police. But that’s why 57 of our 66 Sheriffs support me. That’s why every police group in Florida supports me and not her.”

Despite Rubio’s much-touted police support, he still seemed salty that Demings has branded heavily around her law enforcement bona fides.

“If you watch her commercials, the only thing she wants you to know is that a long time ago she used to be a Police Chief,” Rubio argued, saying it was a distraction from her voting record.

See the whole interview below: