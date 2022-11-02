Poll: 5 out of 6 Florida voters support stricter gun laws

Most voters nationwide support stricter gun laws, and Florida is no exception.
According to a new poll from Team Friday and ThinkNow, five out of six registered voters in the Sunshine State say they would support tougher gun laws.
At 83%, Florida voters’ support for gun control measures outstrips that of more liberal states such as California and New York, both of which registered at 78% in the poll.
The only high-population state where voters were more amenable to new gun restrictions is Texas, a traditionally red state where, according to CBS News, 45.7% of adults either own a gun or live with someone who does.
Of all gun control measures floated in the poll, universal background checks were the most popular. They are supported by 64% of Democrats, 65% of Republicans and 83% of independent voters.
Bipartisan majorities also said they were in favor of red flag laws, raising the minimum age for gun purchases to 21, and requiring licensure to carry a concealed firearm.
Fewer than half of voters said they believed that owning a gun would make them safer. At 47%, non-Hispanic White voters were more likely than any other group to say so, with other blocs significantly less amenable to the safety argument — just 39% of Hispanic voters said they’d feel more safe owning a gun than not.
On the whole, millennials were more likely to say that gun ownership makes a positive impact on personal safety, with 54% of White millennials and the same number of Black millennials agreeing with that statement. They were joined by 36% of Hispanic millennials and 35% of Asian millennials.
But that belief coexists with a general support for tougher gun laws, which are desired by 62% of millennial women and 64% of Millennial men.
At 52%, non-Hispanic White millennials were the least supportive, but they were buoyed by more than 70% of their Hispanic, Asian and Black peers.
A potential cause for concern — referred to by the pollster as “optimism creep” — is that nearly two-thirds of millennials said they would attempt to stop an active shooter. Overall, 75% of adult male gun owners, regardless of age, said they would try to stop an active shooter if they had a gun.
The overwhelming position that participants would engage with an active shooter suggests that optimism creep is a real issue,” the polling memo said. “Working with media figures representing superheroes can help demonstrate the fallacy that ‘heroism’ exists as the exception, not the norm.”
One comment
Irony
November 2, 2022 at 5:30 am
This is more B.S. as usual.