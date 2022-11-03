Gov. DeSantis sees Joe Biden, Democrats as the real ‘threats to democracy’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is responding to a Joe Biden speech that contended election-denying Republicans are “threats to democracy,” effectively saying Democrats need to look in the mirror.

During a Thursday campaign stop in Solivita, DeSantis said that Biden was taking a “sledgehammer” to the American system with radical proposals such as D.C. statehood.

“And now he’s been on this kick where he claims that people who don’t support him are somehow ‘threats to democracy.’ That’s the new thing that they’re saying,” DeSantis said.

“You know, it’s not me and it’s not you that are threatening to pack the U.S. Supreme Court. It’s not me and it’s not you that’s threatening to abolish the Electoral College. It’s not me and it’s not you who’s saying that we should make D.C. a state so that they get two radical Senators for life. And it’s not me and it’s not you who wants federal legislation to outlaw voter ID across the country, which is what they want to do,” DeSantis continued.

“So you tell me who’s the threat when you’re trying to take a sledgehammer to our Constitutional system,” DeSantis added. “Not only do they want no voter ID, they want to couple that with forcing every state to allow ballot harvesting.”

The President’s speech Wednesday from Union Station in Washington, unsurprisingly, offered different criteria for so-called “threats to democracy,” citing the recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband and warning of “election deniers” running for office nationwide.

“As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America — for Governor, for Congress, for Attorney General, for Secretary of State — who won’t commit to accepting the results of the elections they’re in,” he said.

“We’re facing a defining moment,” Biden argued. “We must, with one overwhelming, unified voice, speak as a country and say there’s no place for voter intimidation or political violence in America.”