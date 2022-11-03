Gov. DeSantis sees Joe Biden, Democrats as the real ‘threats to democracy’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is responding to a Joe Biden speech that contended election-denying Republicans are “threats to democracy,” effectively saying Democrats need to look in the mirror.
During a Thursday campaign stop in Solivita, DeSantis said that Biden was taking a “sledgehammer” to the American system with radical proposals such as D.C. statehood.
“And now he’s been on this kick where he claims that people who don’t support him are somehow ‘threats to democracy.’ That’s the new thing that they’re saying,” DeSantis said.
“You know, it’s not me and it’s not you that are threatening to pack the U.S. Supreme Court. It’s not me and it’s not you that’s threatening to abolish the Electoral College. It’s not me and it’s not you who’s saying that we should make D.C. a state so that they get two radical Senators for life. And it’s not me and it’s not you who wants federal legislation to outlaw voter ID across the country, which is what they want to do,” DeSantis continued.
“So you tell me who’s the threat when you’re trying to take a sledgehammer to our Constitutional system,” DeSantis added. “Not only do they want no voter ID, they want to couple that with forcing every state to allow ballot harvesting.”
The President’s speech Wednesday from Union Station in Washington, unsurprisingly, offered different criteria for so-called “threats to democracy,” citing the recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband and warning of “election deniers” running for office nationwide.
“As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America — for Governor, for Congress, for Attorney General, for Secretary of State — who won’t commit to accepting the results of the elections they’re in,” he said.
“We’re facing a defining moment,” Biden argued. “We must, with one overwhelming, unified voice, speak as a country and say there’s no place for voter intimidation or political violence in America.”
Aggie
November 3, 2022 at 3:48 pm
How exactly is adding DC (which currently has no federal representation) as a state a threat to democracy? How is making it easier to vote and/or eliminating the antiquated, manipulated and anti-democratic electoral vote system a threat to democracy? You know what threatens democracy? Governors who overrule the legislative process to draw their own electoral maps. Governors who single-handedly decide which free speech is protected and which can be banned. Governors who have knee-jerk reactions when someone hurts their fee fees and lash out with executive orders that harm their constituents in the long run. Another big threat to democracy? Raiding million$ from the state’s coffers to commit fraud and human trafficking to stage campaign stunts. We need thoughtful, intelligent grown ups for leaders that understand and respect the Constitution and how the Bill of Rights applies to all Americans, not just those who buy your tough guy schtick and kiss your heinie. We need leaders that are civil servants and not just looking to grift or attain more power. Enough of the tantrums and refusals to accept reality when an election doesn’t go your way. If the governor and others worried more about their integrity and actually working toward solving real issues than they do about their # if likes image or pwing the libs maybe the country could actually reverse its course of self destruction.
eva
November 3, 2022 at 4:38 pm
Elliott Offen
November 3, 2022 at 3:50 pm
It is Republicans who are trying to challenge free and fair election results, not certify election results, and come up with false claims about elections. Also lest we forget 9-11 2.0. The electoral college system, winner take all in the states, is a democratic flaw. Popular vote doesn’t matter sometimes and it’s bullsht. Systemic flaw. Also Idaho having the same amount of Senate seats as California is bullsht. DeSantis is an azzhole.🍩
Tom
November 3, 2022 at 3:53 pm
DeSantus is correct, it is despicable how divisive this potus has been, 46 is embarrassing.
Lies: Obama/Biden cut SS, Medicare funding, they raided Medicare for Obama care in 2010. Fact.
Democrats, Biden and OBummer don’t get to decide.
Joe Corsin
November 3, 2022 at 4:42 pm
👆All bullsht
Joe Corsin
November 3, 2022 at 4:44 pm
👆Far right propaganda