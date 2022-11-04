November 4, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Voters say U.S. is on the ‘wrong track,’ want climate solutions
Stock image via Adobe.

Peter SchorschNovember 4, 20223min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.4.22

2022Headlines

Marco Rubio steers clear of ‘political drama’ between Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 11.3.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

wrong path wrong track train track
72% of voters think the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Nearly three-quarters of U.S. voters say the country is on the “wrong track,” according to a new poll from the Conservative Energy Network.

The annual national survey from CEN, a coalition of 24 state-based conservative clean energy organizations, asked 1,000 registered voters about clean energy, climate change solutions, market competition and other related policy issues.

Four in five voters told CEN that they think candidates should clearly state their views on clean energy and climate change issues.

But the results of a non-climate related question were front and center: 72% said the country is on the “wrong track.” CEN said that is an all-time high for the seven years it has conducted the survey and that voters’ pessimism will likely drive voters to the polls in droves.

Notably, CEN found Democrats and Republicans showed equally high levels of voter intensity, putting the battle for control of Congress and state legislatures in the hands of third- and no-party voters. Among independents, men are leaning toward Republican candidates and women are more likely to support Democrats.

The poll also found, for the first time ever, that a majority of voters (51%) support Republicans’ efforts to address climate change. That number is up 10% from the 2020 survey and CEN noted it followed the release of the House Republican Energy, Climate and Conservation Task Force’s policy recommendations.

Further, 78% of those polled support passage of the Growing Climate Solutions Act, a bill that passed the U.S. Senate with the support of 47 Republicans.

“Our survey results make clear that economic issues are at the top of voters’ minds as they cast their votes — and rightfully so,” said Tyler Duvelius, CEN director of external affairs.

“With 47% of Americans believing their electricity bills are higher than average, it is more important than ever that the United States embrace an all-of-the-above approach to energy policy. Our survey found that Americans want more emphasis placed on all forms of energy — particularly wind and solar power. More domestically produced energy will lower our electricity costs here at home and will forge America’s path to a clean energy future.”

Public Opinion Strategies conducted the poll Oct. 24-27 via an online survey. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.53 percentage points.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.4.22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Vote with your feet: Post-pandemic Florida transplants twice as likely to be Rs as Ds

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more