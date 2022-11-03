A slew of high-profile Republicans set to stand with Donald Trump at Miami rally

The Governor didn’t rate, but the Mayor of Hialeah Esteban Bovo did make the roster of speakers for the 45th President’s Miami rally that features an all-star lineup.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is the “special guest” of President Donald Trump’s “Get Out the Vote Rally,” Sunday, but there’s also going to be other names in heavy rotation on the national news, including U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and six other Republican congressional Representatives from Florida, all getting one of those coveted endorsements from the Twitter’s most famous ex-tweeter.

“President Trump delivered a historic red wave for Florida in the 2018 midterms with his slate of endorsed candidates up and down the ballot and molded the Sunshine State into the MAGA stronghold it is today,” says a news release announcing the lineup that also notes that Trump is 19 wins, zero losses for his Sunshine State endorsements.

“Thanks to President Trump, Florida is no longer a purple state; it’s an America First Red State.”

Trump’s biggest and most successful endorsement from the 2018 Midterms — Gov. Ron DeSantis — was not invited to the rally and instead has planned some counterprogramming Sunday. Around the time Rubio is scheduled to deliver his remarks, DeSantis’ schedule shows him in Sun City Center Community Hall. Then, around the time former President Trump is scheduled to speak, DeSantis will be appearing with Parker McCollum, a country singer-songwriter, at the Alico Arena in Fort Myers.

The split-screen events have ignited talk that the rivalry between Trump and DeSantis — both eyeing a presidential run — is about to burst into full view.

Most of the state’s other high-profile Republican pols will be standing next to Trump on Sunday.

Outgoing Senate President Wilton Simpson, now the nominee for Agriculture Commissioner of Florida, will be there, as will state Republican Party Chairman and state Sen. Joe Gruters, as well as two nominees for Congress, Cory Mills and Anna Paulina Luna.

Bovo, who got the invite to speak from Trump’s people, said he’s not even going to write a speech when he takes the stage at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition.

“I usually speak from the heart,” he said. “You get the crowd fired up to make sure if they haven’t voted, then they are going out to vote and they’re bringing their friends along with themselves.”