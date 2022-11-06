Donald Trump diss of Marco Rubio highlighted in latest Val Demings ad

Former President Donald Trump will stump for Marco Rubio Sunday, but Fox News viewers will be reminded of the time when the two were at odds.

Val Demings will run an ad during the Trump rally on the Fox News Channel that offers a call back to a brutal description of Rubio during the 2016 Presidential campaign.

“Little Marco. You know that in Florida, they hate little Marco Rubio so much, because he never votes, he never shows up to vote. He has conned the people of Florida. Don’t worry about it, Little Marco. You oughta show up in the Senate. He’s a meltdown guy,” Trump said during a debate back in 2016.

“I mean I’m looking at him, he’s pouring sweat. We have to have somebody that doesn’t sweat. The problem with Marco, he’s a choke artist, he chokes. They put Marco on, do you remember that catastrophe? It’s Rubio!”

Though the time leading up to the Florida Primary in 2016 was full of personal attacks between Trump and Rubio, with the Senator getting in his own zingers, they found a way to work together soon enough.

Trump endorsed Rubio last year for re-election, noting the Senator “ruled that ‘President Trump was in no way involved with Russia,’ as he presided over the Senate Intelligence Committee on the FAKE Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax.”

Discussing the rally on Fox News, Rubio contextualized the decision to rally with Trump as easy despite the reportedly strained dynamic between Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, with whom Rubio is also rallying down the stretch.

Rubio lauded Trump as singularly able to fire up the GOP base.

“I think they’ve done pretty good at putting on these rallies. He’s also a voter in Florida, so I have to secure those two votes over there in Mar-a-Lago,” Rubio said.

“Look, he’s the most popular, well-known Republican in America. I know no one who fires up our voters more to come out than he does,” Rubio added.

Trump and Rubio will rally Sunday at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center. Many other Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and Senate President Wilton Simpson, will speak at the event in support.

See the Demings ad below: