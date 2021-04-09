   

Donald Trump endorses Marco Rubio reelection
Image via AP.

Scott Powers

Donald Trump
Trump praises Rubio for sticking up for him in Russia probe.

Former President Donald Trump declared a full-throated endorsement Friday of Republican Sen. Marco Rubio‘s reelection in Florida.

The endorsement came through Trump’s Save America PAC, his post-presidency political action committee.

“It is my honor to give U.S. Senator Marco Rubio my Complete and Total Endorsement. Marco has been a tireless advocate for the people of Florida, fighting to cut taxes, supporting our Second Amendment, our Military and our Vets, a strong national defense, and all of the forgotten men and women of America,” Trump declared in a statement issued by the PAC.

The endorsement was as much about Trump as about Rubio, as the former President praised Rubio for being there for him.

“Marco worked with me to reform the VA and help our small businesses grow, and with his help, we achieved the lowest ever unemployment for women, African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, and almost all Americans. Together, we worked closely with the Cuban and Venezuelan communities, and have made great progress. He also ruled that ‘President Trump was in no way involved with Russia,’ as he presided over the Senate Intelligence Committee on the FAKE Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax. Marco will never let the great people of Florida, or our Country, down!” Trump’s endorsement said.

Rubio seeks a third term in the 2022 election. So far there are no high-profile Democrats who’ve declared intentions to run against him. Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Winter Park has been polling her chances, building a campaign structure, and taking frequent shots at Rubio in recent weeks. Former Rep. Alan Grayson of Windermere has filed paperwork to run against Rubio, but Grayson said he did so only to explore the possibility and has not decided whether to actually run.

Rubio quickly reached out to hug Trump back for Friday’s endorsement.

“I am grateful for President Trump’s endorsement and his leadership on the major issues facing our nation, including the threat from China and the need to bring good jobs back to America,” Rubio said in a statement Friday. “Democrats are trying to undo everything we accomplished over the past four years, but I will continue to fight for the forgotten men and women of this country and deliver results for hard working Florida families.”

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years' experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch.

