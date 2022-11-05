Charlie Crist, Pinellas legislators condemn anti-semitic attacks in St. Pete

Former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Pinellas County legislators are condemning recent news of anti-Semitic flyers flung across the yards of St. Petersburg residences last night.

Out-going Rep. Ben Diamond, who represents St. Pete in the Florida House, shared in a tweet that he received reports of hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers thrown into yards Friday night in the area, adding that he’s seen a copy of the flyer.

“We all must condemn this growing antisemitism and hate in our community and our State. It is appalling and we are better than this,” Diamond wrote in a tweet.

Crist, who is currently in the running for Florida Governor, released a statement on the matter. Crist previously represented the area in Congress before resigning to focus his gubernatorial campaign against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Our state is witnessing a rise in anti-Semitism and yet again Governor Ron DeSantis refuses to lift a finger to stop it,” he said. “Florida deserves a governor who will fight to put an end to hate and division, and condemn these vile acts. Make no mistake I will be that governor. Anti-Semitism should not have a home in the Sunshine State.”

State Rep. Michele Rayner, who is running for re-election, also slammed the anti-Semitic attacks.

“This is awful. I cannot stress enough how these acts of hate and violence must stop and be condemned. It’s going to take all of us- together,” she wrote in a tweet.

This isn’t the first occurrence of anti-Semitic language being propagated in St. Pete. Back in August, similar reports of anti-Semitic flyers were found spewed across St. Pete’s Euclid neighborhood.

The recent attack in St. Pete comes amid rising incidents of anti-Semitism across Florida. This week alone, two acts of anti-Semitism were reported in Jacksonville. Just a day before hateful messages were projected on TIAA Bank Field during the Georgia-Florida game, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about a group waving banners off an overpass with antisemitic language.